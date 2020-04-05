Hog FB Recruiting: Linebacker Kicks Off this Report from Otis Kirk

Story by Drew Amman:

Fayetteville, AR-

Catching up with Otis Kirk, our recruiting insider, linebacker is a spot where Arkansas is trying to fill the void left by Scoota Harris who had 100+ tackles each of the past three years. Bumper Pool is a third-year Hog in 2020 and Grant Morgan returns as a fifth-year senior. In addition, Deon Edwards is back along with Zach Zimos and Andrew Parker. What about prospects on the Arkansas Radar, and the potential to shore up depth moving forward?

Class of 2021, three to address:

In-State, Jonesboro’s Marco Avant committed to the Hogs this past week and he is 6’3, 215. Also in that class, Arkansas has an offer extended to Collin Oliver (Edmond, OK) , 6’2, 220. Finally, 6’3, 230 Michael Lunz from the Bluegrass continues to get praise from Arkansas. He has been offered by the Hogs and he’s from Radcliff, Kentucky. In 2022, holding offers from Arkansas, James Jointer is from Little Rock Parkview, a 6’0, 198 pound running back and Otis also reports on a 2022 athlete from Clarendon, 6’3, 175.