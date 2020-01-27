Hog FB Recruiting: O-Line, QB & Tight End the Focus: Otis Kirk Reports

Story by Drew Amman:

Fayetteville, AR-

Starting in the trenches, Hogville.net Hog Football Recruiting Insider Otis Kirk says Conway Native Robert Scott is down to three schools: Arkansas, Ole Miss and Florida State.

Elsewhere, QB CJ Dixon, who decommitted from Illinois, will decide between Arkansas, Georgia and Alabama.

QB Malik Hornsby is a ‘high priority’ for Arkansas according to Otis. Hornsby will visit Baylor next weekend. Otis adds that while Hornsby is yet to finalize his decision, he is intrigued by Feleipe Franks, who committed to the Hogs this past week. Hornsby says while he would like to play right away, he would be very excited to learn from Franks.

At linebacker, JT Towers from Joe T. Robinson was hosted by Blayne Toll on his visit. Towers committed to the Hogs earlier this month. Towers, according to Otis, ‘is a smart kid, a hard-worker.’

Finally, at tight end, Brandon Frazier made his second official visit to Arkansas. The Hogs, Auburn and Texas Tech are still in the mix to land Frazier. He has always stressed the importance of playing early.