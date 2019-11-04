Hog FB Recruiting Report: Four Visit Officially, Mike Harris Commits

Story by Drew Amman:

Fayetteville, AR-

The big story of the day in Hog Football Recruiting is the fact Arkansas landed cornerback Mike Harris from Phenix City, AL. The Hogs had major help from a current Arkansas Freshman…A’Montae Spivey. The running back was Harris’ teammate at Phenix City when their high school team (Central) won a state title last season. Hogville.net Recruiting Insider Otis Kirk says Harris reminds him of current Hog Kamren Curl in that Harris can move to safety if the situation presents itself.

Also over the weekend, Arkansas hosted a 6’8 offensive lineman from Mobile, Alabama, Brady Ward, who also plans to attend the LSU-Alabama game next Saturday.

Elsewhere, the Hogs are trying to make their presence known in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Hog Receivers Coach Justin Stepp is in consistent contact with Wide Receiver Connor O’Toole, who is from La Cueva. O’Toole was on the Arkansas campus for the Mississippi State game.

The fourth and final official visitor over the weekend, Aaron Moore, a linebacker from Murfreesboro, Tennessee, talks about the potential to play right away at Arkansas if that is the course he chooses. That is the case, especially with Scoota Harris in his final season in 2019 and Bumper Pool set to be a junior in 2020.

