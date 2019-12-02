Hog FB Recruiting: Thomas, Criswell & Crockett, Notables in this Report from Otis Kirk

Story by Drew Amman:

Fayetteville, AR-

Otis Kirk from Hogville.net tracks the latest in Hog Football Recruiting, and this week, starts with Class of 2020 star Brandon Thomas from North Little Rock, a dynamic running back who has committed to Memphis. Whoever coaches Arkansas next, Kirk says that coach needs to do all it can to see if there’s any chance Thomas will look at the Hogs. Thomas responded with a big second half in his most recent game after suffering a right ankle injury.

Elsewhere, Jacolby Criswell from Morrilton is a UNC Commit, who chose the Tar Heels over Arkansas and several other schools. Other SEC schools who extended offers to Criswell: Georgia, Mississippi State and Ole Miss.

At Little Rock Christian Academy, Athlete Chris Hightower is another recruit to watch from the Class of 2020.

Standouts Otis also addresses in this report, from 2020, Wynne’s Terry Wells then from 2021, Searcy’s Marlon Crockett, Bentonville’s Cole Joyce, and Fort Smith Northside’s Dreyden Norwood.

