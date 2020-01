NASHVILLE, Tenn. – No. 23 Arkansas (15-3, 3-2) dominated its way to its second straight win on Sunday, beating Vanderbilt (12-6, 2-3), 100-66, in Memorial Gymnasium. The Hogs’ 100 points in the contest marked the first time the Hogs hit the century mark in a road game since 1991, when the Razorbacks hung 108 on Baylor (3/6/1991). The Hogs also snapped a 12-game losing streak in Memorial Gymnasium, winning in the Commodores’ gym for the first time since 2001.

The Hog attack was once again led by senior guard Alexis Tolefree, who put up a career-best 25 points against the Commodores on an ultra-efficient 9-of-14 clip from the field. Sophomore guard Rokia Doumbia also turned in a career-best performance, posting her first-career double-double, going for 13 points while also snaring 10 rebounds. Joining Tolefree and Doumbia in double-figures were Amber Ramirez (18) and Chelsea Dungee (12).