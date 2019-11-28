Hog Food for Hog Thought: A toast to Arkansas’s stifling Defense; Mase plays the clutch card; Do-over Time, Don’t do timeouts; and more

LITTLE ROCK — The storylines have been flying fast and furious out of Fayetteville since the early-April hiring of Eric Musselman as the new Head Hog, but nearly eight months later nothing stands out more than the Arkansas Razorbacks’ nationally elite defense that has forged a 6-0 start to the season.

Defense was the first order of talking-point business in our 2019-20 first edition of Hog Food for Hog Thought that was published a couple of weeks ago, and that’s where we begin again in the second edition as the Razorbacks are only a Saturday home win over Northern Kentucky away from a perfect 7-0 November record as they turn the page to December …

* Arkansas is No. 1 nationally in 3-point defense and Top 5-10 in other D categories! The Razorbacks’ perimeter defense is arguably the best in the nation, and by the numbers their 3-point field-goal defense is tops in NCAA Division 1 basketball. Arkansas held its first six opponents collectively to 13-of-92 (14.1%) from distance. Only one of those teams managed to make at least three triples in a game against the Hogs — South Dakota, which came to Fayetteville last Friday unbeaten and boasting the then-No. 1 three-point shooting offense in the country at 51.1% on 9.4 makes per game. Arkansas limited the Coyotes to 3-of-12 from distance for 25%, which marks the only time this season that a Hogs opponent has managed better than a sub-20% effort from beyond the arc.

From a tactical standpoint, part of the Razorbacks’ defensive strategy has been effectively taking opponents’ best 3-point shooters completely out of the equation. For example, North Texas senior guard DJ Draper (he came into the Arkansas game 7-of-10 from 3) and South Dakota senior big man Tyler Hagedorn (he came into the Arkansas game 16-of-19 from 3) were a combined 0-of-2 from 3 against the Hogs. Can’t knock ’em down if you can’t get ’em up.

It’s worth repeating that much of what has made Arkansas so good in its 3-point defense is closing hard on shooters with hands covering eyes while disrupting sight lines, jumping and extending arms on shot attempts, and intensive scouting, instruction, and preparation to tailor schemes and matchups according to the strengths, weaknesses, and tendencies of the opposition.

Not far behind its top-rated 3-point D …

— Arkansas ranks No. 2 nationally in turnover margin (plus-8.7 per game) AND No. 4 nationally in turnovers forced (21.3 per game). Nowhere did this matter as much as it did in Monday’s last-second 62-61 overtime win at Georgia Tech in the Hogs’ first road game of the season. Arkansas forced 23 Tech turnovers for plus-7 in turnover margin, which was criticial given that the bigger Yellow Jackets were plus-15 rebounding the ball (45-30). The Hogs have scored 132 off turnovers through six games, accounting for nearly a third of their total points on the season.

— Arkansas ranks No. 3 nationally in scoring defense (50.0 points per game). The Hogs held each of their first three opponents below 50 points — matching defending national champion Virginia for the best scoring-defensive start to a season in the last 70 years of NCAA D1 basketball. Only one opponent — Georgia Tech on Monday — has managed to score at least 60 points against Arkansas.

— Arkansas ranks No. 4 nationally in steals per game (11.7). For an undersized team on the interior, the Hogs have done a good job defensively at getting deflections, timing their jumps into passing lanes, challenging handlers and shooters to the point of forcing and recovering loose balls, and simply confusing opponents into errant passes.

— Arkansas ranks No. 9 nationally in overall field-goal percentage. Again, the scouting and scheming has led to strategic walling off of drives or funneling ball-handlers to tough finishing angles, timely and well-positioned help rotations in the paint and on the perimeter, switching or not switching with varying degrees of hedging, and hard closes with hands in the face.

* Mason Jones’s shot heard ’round the ATL echoed loudly back to Fayetteville: It could have been the lede to this second edition of Hog Food for Hog Thought, because the 6-5 junior guard’s step-back, deep-NBA-range 3-pointer that banked in with :00.1 remaining in overtime delivered a road win, 62-61, against Georgia Tech in what could be the catalyst for Arkansas’s best start to a season since 1997-98 — which was the last time the Hogs won their first seven games to begin a season.

A win over Northern Kentucky at Bud Walton Arenain Fayetteville on Saturday would match that ’97-98 start, and Jones did more to aid the mission than just sinking the game-winner against Tech. He made Arkansas’s last field goal in regulation and OT as bookends to scoring Arkansas’s final 10 points. He shot 7-of-12 field goals (including 3-of- 7 from 3) and 7-of-10 free throws for a game-high 24 points in what was otherwise a grinding slop-fest between two defensive-minded teams.

With Arkansas beating its first five opponents by an average margin of 28.2 points with the closest winning margin being 18 points, Jones had not had to play his clutch card since ’18-19 when he played hero in two wins that were arguably the Hogs’ biggest two victories of the season: He inentionally went 1-of-2 (make-then-miss) at the free throw line with 2 seconds on the clock to defeat Indiana, 73-72, in Fayetteville in November 2018, then he worked his way inside for a lay-in with 22 seconds reamaining to stun No. 19 and eventual SECchamp LSU, 90-89, in Baton Rouge, La., in February.

“It gives me a lot of confidence knowing that my teammates really put trust in me, knowing they want the ball in my hands in the last couple of seconds,” Jones said during a Wednesday press conference. “It feels amazing to know that they can count on me to knock that shot down when we need it. For them to have confidence in me makes it easier on me to make the shot … every time my shot goes up in the last couple of seconds they already know it’s going in.”

Jones said the feedback he received from fans and friends following his dagger 3-ball was “crazy.”

“It was crazy because everybody was blowing my phone up, sending me all of the videos and stuff,” Jones said. “After the game I didn’t really pay attention to it. I didn’t get on social media at all … That’s why I had a late response on social media yesterday. I just wanted to cherish the moment and just cherish with my teammates and enjoy it with them instead of going to social media.”

Through the first six games, Jones leads Arkansas in scoring (18.5 points per game), steals (2.5), and free throw shooting (34-of-37 for 91.9%), and he’s tied for second on the team in rebounding (5.5) and assists (2.2).

* Do-over time … don’t do timeouts! Although Georgia Tech’s James Banks and Arkansas’s Mason Jones combined for 2-of-2 field goals in the final 21 seconds of overtime, the Yellow Jackets and Razorbacks combined for 0-of-8 field-goal shooting, 0-of-1 free-throw shooting, and 5 turnovers in the first 4:39 of the extra period.

Certainly the defensive play had been intense and effective throughout the game, and with legs growing weary in OT it probably aided in the offensive futility, but both teams missed some golden opportunities to score and put the game away. There was likely some post-game second-guessing by players and coaches alike while pondering how to better execute down the stretch of a tight game.

One thing Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman is not second-guessing is why he never considered taking a timeout after Banks’s go-ahead lay-in with 21 seconds left in OT. In fact, Musselman’s disdain for calling timeouts at any juncture or game-situation — he hasn’t called for one through six games — was something he delved into during his press conference on Wednesday.

“I’m really trying to see how my timeouts I can save in a life-span, I’ve got a lot of equity built up in a lot of timeouts saved that I’ll be able to take with me when I’m done coaching,” Musselman playfully explained. “I haven’t always been that way … My thought is number one I want the guys to know that I trust ’em … hopefully we’ve defined roles well enough where guys know who we want shooting the ball at the end of a game. Obviously we don’t want to bank a shot from 35 feet, but having said that there’s a lot of times you watch a game and (out of a timeout) a team will struggle to inbound the ball, or a pass will get deflected, or the opposing team will have a timeout and they’re able to make an adjustment and they might have played 10 straight possessions of man-to-man and then they go zone.

“We knew what defense we were going to see in the flow of the game. They weren’t going to change, they didn’t have enough time to do anything … It kind of depends on the situation. Obviously, I think there are times (to call a timeout) if you feel like your team is just completely discombobulated, or you feel like they don’t understand their roles, or you feel like some player is going to take ill-advised shots at the wrong time. I mean Isaiah (Joe) had the ball, and he felt an extra defender and he passed it to another really good player (Jones) who obviously feels comfortable taking a shot at the end of a game. So, you’re going to have player-reads regardless of what you do with a timeout.”

Musselman told reporters that his philosophy of not calling timeouts took root years ago when he was coaching his oldest son, Michael, in 6th-grade AAU basketball. The reason being the limited time between one game to the next, so by eliminating the use of timeouts during games it allowed for more time between games to go get a “sandwich.”

Regardless of when the birth-moment was for Musselman’s timeout philosophy, the way that last possession in OT played out seemed to reinforce his thoughts on why/how he typically stays away from a game-flow stoppage: His two best offensive players and free throw shooters — Jones and Joe, who each can score at all three levels — were the only two players to handle the ball in that do-or-die, end-of-game possession against a defense that did not have the benefit of a timeout to scheme a play to ball-deny both Joe and Jones. That’s what you want every time in that situtation.

* Hoop Hogs continue to ascend the national analytics rankings: Arkansas jumped all the way up to No. 12 in the USA Today Sagarin ratings, and the Hogs have also moved up to No. 22 in KenPom ratings, No. 32 in ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, and No. 21 in the Massey composite rankings, which effectively is an aggregate of 18 national rating services (including the aforementioned).

Arkansas received 13 votes in the Associated Press Top 25 poll released on Monday, which equates to a national No. 32 ranking. In his most-recent projected NCAA tournament field that was updated on Nov. 22, ESPN Bracketologist Joe Lunardi had the Hogs slated as an at-large 10-seed.

* Razorbacks’ backcourt proves to be diverse and dynamic at both ends of the floor: It was assumed Arkansas’s returning corps of Isaiah Joe, Mason Jones, Desi Sills, and Jalen Harris along with reuniting with senior grad-transfer Jimmy Whitt, Jr., would provide the backbone and strength of the team. And while that has certainly been true, nobody envisoned the quintet being so tough collectively at the defensive end of the court.

— Joe, a preseason All SEC pick coming into his sophomore season, certainly has provided the offense (16.7 points per game and a team-best 3.0 assist per outing), but Musselman has pointed out more than once how good Joe has been defensively. Last season’s team-leader in steals and drawn charges, Joe has been good once again in those areas but has improved as a rebounder (5.2 per game) while being a difficult matchup for opposing guards to score on. In the one-point win over Georgia Tech on Monday, Joe grabbed a team-best 9 rebounds (all on the defensive end of the floor) while poaching a game-high 5 steals — one of which came on a brilliant display of hustle as Joe raced down-court behind the action and destroyed a fast-break opportunity for the Jackets with a clean backside theft.

— Whitt is both glue-guy and unorthodox playmaker as a mid-range-scoring point guard, and defensively he’s been an elite lock-down stopper. His career-high 24 points carried the day in the win over South Dakota, and though he struggled offensively against Georgia Tech he basically shut down the ACC’s leading scorer in Michael Devoe, who came into the game averaging 26.0 points but was held to 12 points on 4-of-16 shooting from the field. Whitt is averaging 12.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.2 steals per game.

— Sills has struggled shooting the 3-ball — he’s just 2-of-25 to start the season after going on an 8-game tear from 3 (over 60%) at the end of ’18-19 — but he’s been a feisty and disruptive defender. He had his best game against Tech, scoring a season-high 11 points (on 5-of-9 field goals, including 1-of-3 from 3) to go with 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and 1 steal.

* In honor of Turkey Day, let’s finish off these last few crumbs and make a happy plate: Eric Musselman is only the second first-year coach in Arkansas history to start 6-0 on the job, joining Eugene Lambert (1942-43) … the Hoop Hogs are one of only three remaining unbeaten SEC teams, joining Auburn (6-0) and Tennessee (5-0) … Arkansas faces two directional-Kentucky teams in the span of a week — Northern Kentucky at BWA on Saturday, then a road game against Western Kentucky on the following Saturday (Dec. 7) — and oh by the way, the Big Blue from Lexington, Ky., invade BWA on Saturday, Jan. 18 … Arkansas’s win at Georgia Tech snapped a 5-game losing streak in the all-time series between the two teams, it was the Hogs’ second win against the Jackets and the first since 1961, and it was Arkansas’s first road win against an ACC team in nearly 21 years (Arkansas won at Wake Forest in December 1998).