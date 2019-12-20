Hog Food for Hog Thought: Muss Bus rollin’ down to the 501 as we preview Arkansas-vs-Valpo

LITTLE ROCK — It won’t be Eric Musselman’s first time to step foot inside Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, but Saturday marks his first opportunity to put his version of the Arkansas Razorbacks on display for central Arkansas fans when the Hogs take on Valparaiso in a non-conference game.

With a win, Arkansas (9-1) would be off to its best start to a season since 2016-17 (those Hogs started 11-1). The Valparaiso Crusaders (7-5) come in looking to hand the Razorbacks their first loss in North Little Rock in four years (Mercer defeated Arkansas, 69-66, in overtime on Dec. 19, 2015). There is no live-stream or television coverage for the game.

Just three days on the job in early April, Musselman was introduced to central Arkansas fans inside the same arena (it was named Verizon Arena at the time) as part of the State of the Hogs football event. His return to lead his team in its annual game in North Little Rock will be the first, and maybe only, opportunity for many fans to see their Hogs play in person this season.

“I said it the other day, my wife and I have been talking about just the uniqueness [of playing in central Arkansas),” Musselman said during his Thursday press conference. “Even though we know it’s a neutral-site game so to speak on the schedule, there’s going to be a lot of Hogs fans there obviously. So we’re excited. It’s unique. Not many programs get a chance to play in a different place in your state in a regular-season game.

“So I think it’s cool and unique. We’re all looking forward to it. The players are as well. And I’ve heard since I got the job about the excitement there and how important this game is to the program and to the entire state.”

Arkansas natives and current Hogs Isaiah Joe (Fort Smith), Desi Sills (Jonesboro), Ethan Henderson (Little Rock), Jamario Bell (Junction City), and Khalil Garland (student assistant from Little Rock) will draw family, friends, and fans who otherwise might not be able to attend their games. Garland and Henderson starred across the river at Little Rock Parkview High School.

“It’s close to home,” Joe said. “I love it. You’re going to have a lot of fans there. All of the Little Rock fans are going to watch us play. All of our families, you know we got a few guys from Little Rock like Khalil, Desi is from Jonesboro. So, we’re going to have a lot of families there, a lot of friends and a lot of fans. It’s going to be fun.”

Valparaiso comes to town following an 87-72 road win over High Point on Wednesday, and the Crusaders are 3-5 away from home on the season. Javon Freeman-Liberty, a 6-3 sophomore guard from Chicago, leads Valpo in scoring at 21.8 points per game, rebounding at 5.8, and steals at 2.3 to go with 3.1 assists while shooting 47.1% field goals (including 35.1% from 3) and 72.2% free throws in 31.8 minutes per game. Junior 6-8 forward Milleek McMillian is averaging 8.5 points in 16.9 minutes per game. Four players — Nick Robinson, Daniel Sackey, Donovan Clay, and Jon Kiser — are averging between 23.7 and 30.0 minutes per game while scoring between 7.0 and 7.9 points per outing. Saceky leads the team with 4.9 assists per contest. Guard Eron Gordon and forward Ben Krikke are also getting consistent minutes as the Crusaders go about eight-players deep in their rotation.

As a team, Valpo is averaging 77.0 points, 34.5 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 8.7 steals, 3.4 blocks, and 14.5 turnovers per game.

“They’ve got a really special scorer in Freeman-Liberty,” Musselman said. “One of the top scorers in the country. He’s a great rebounder at the off-guard spot. Their guard, Sackey, has got great quickness at the point guard spot. He gets the ball up the floor really, really quick. Then Clay at the power forward spot is really active and has the ability to shoot threes. Then Gordon off the bench made six threes last night in their game against High Point.

“It’s a team that cuts hard, that plays hard, a team that plays really well in transition. They play fast. So transition defense will be very important for us as well.”

So far, Arkansas’s identity as a team has been on the defensive end of the floor — especially its perimeter defense that ranks tops in the nation in 3-point field-goal defense (20.8%). But the Razorbacks had their best offensive game of the season in their last outing, a 98-79 home win Saturday against Tulsa. It was the high-water mark for points scored in a single game this season, as well as season bests in overall field goal percentage (56.7%), three-pointers made (11), and three-pointers attempted (30).

Junior wing Mason Jones was named Monday as the SEC Player of the Week — his second such honor so far in ’19-20 — after scoring a career-high 41 points in the win over Tulsa. It was only the 11th time in school history that a Hog scored at least 40 points in a game, and the first time in more than a decade.

Prior to Saturday’s game, Musselman will serve as the featured speaker on Friday at the Downtown Tip Off Club’s first luncheon of the ’19-20 season in North Little Rock. The DTOC announced a sell-out to its event early in the week.

After Valpo, the Razorbacks are off eight days before going out for their third road game of the season — a Sunday, Dec. 29, matchup against Indiana that will tip around 5 p.m. CT and will be televised on the Big Ten Network. Arkansas, 1-1 in true road games, will be back home in Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville on Saturday, Jan. 4, in the SEC opener against Texas A&M.

* * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

Trio of Hog guards making bids for all-league consideration: It’s obviously too soon to predict postseason honors, but junior wing Mason Jones, sophomore guard Isaiah Joe, and senior graduate-transfer Jimmy Whitt, Jr., have each made early bids for postseason All SEC consideration.

Jones has twice been named SEC Player of the Week and is coming off a league-best and career-high 41-point game against Tulsa. Jones leads Arkansas in scoring (19.6 points per game, third in the SEC), steals (2.2, second SEC), and free-throw shooting (93.5%, tied for first in the SEC and tied for 10th in the NCAA). He’s also second on the team in rebounding (5.9 per game). He’s shooting 51-of-101 field goals for 50.5%, including 16-of-50 from 3 for 32.0%.

Jones just cracked NBA-draft analyst Joe Vecenie’s Big Board, coming in at No. 99 out of 100 prospects for 2020 NBA draft. Vecenie, who covers the NBA for The Athletic, recently talked about Jones during his Game Theory podcast.

“Mason Jones is really good,” Vecenie said on Wednesday. “You can make a case he’s been the best player in the SEC so far. He’s been unbelievable.”

Joe — a preseason All SEC second-team pick by both the league coaches and media — is first on the team in minutes played (37.0 per game, currently ranks third all-time at UA); second on the team in scoring (16.4 points per game, 10th in the SEC); first on the team in three-pointers (34-of-100 for 34.0%, third-most makes in the SEC); first on the team in assists (2.6); second on the team in steals (1.9, eighth in the SEC); and fifth on the team in rebounds (4.4). He’s shooting 78.8% from the free throw line.

Although Joe’s three-point volume of makes and efficiency are down compared to last season, his two-point conversions represent 34.6% of his overall field-goal makes (compared to 23.6% last season), and once again he’s the top facilitator on the team. Defensively, Joe has been outstanding, ranking 9th in the nation in Defensive Win Shares (1.1) according to Sports-Reference.com, and like last season he leads the team in drawn charges.

In the Hogs’ last two games, Joe quietly averaged 19.0 points while combining for 9-of-24 from 3 for 37.5% — upticks in both production and efficiency. Could it be a sign that he’s adjusting to his heavy-minute workload?

“At the beginning of the year it felt a lot different because I mean I wasn’t used to playing that many minutes,” Joe said on Thursday. “But I’m starting to warm up to it. Starting to get used to it and learning to play my game throughout the whole course of those 37 minutes. It’s just getting used to playing that many minutes. Mason’s playing that may minutes, too. We just have to make sure our bodies are conditioned for it.”

Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman is pleased with the 6-foot-5 Fort Smith native’s contributions through the first third of the season.

“I think he’s played really well,” Musselman said. “You look at his numbers and stuff, he’s had a great year so far.”

Joe consistently pops up in 2020 NBA mock drafts, and in many cases he garners end-of-first-round draft projections. He’s been ranked in the top 25 in Vecenie’s Big Board.

At 6-3, Whitt has twice reached his career-high of 24 points while providing Arkansas’s most prolific scoring threat in and around the paint (14.5 points per game for third on the team) while leading the Hogs in rebounding (6.1). Whitt is shooting a team-best 52.9% with all 119 of his field-goal attempts coming inside the 3-point arc.

He’s second on the team in assists (2.4 per game), and his 1.2 turnovers in 35.6 minutes per game is proof positive that Whitt has been a trusty primary ball-handler and relable floor leader. Whitt has been an elite defender, typically drawing the opposition’s best player as the catalyst to an Arkansas defense that has been among the best in the nation.

Again, there’s a long way to go before postseason hardware is handed out, but Arkansas’s trio of guards should be in the pre-conference-play conversation. A lot will also hinge on how well the Hogs do as a team, specifically where they land in the league standings after being picked preseason to finish 11th.

* * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

Update on Hoop Hogs’ position in various national analytics rankings: The NCAA released its first NET rankings of the 2019-20 season on Monday, and Arkansas debuted at No. 23, which was the second-best ranking among SEC teams with undefeated Auburn came in at No. 8.

Last season, NET replaced RPI/SOS as the NCAA tournament selection committee’s chief analytics source for helping determine NCAAT at-large bids and seeding.

As of Thursday, Arkansas was No. 32 in KenPom ratings, No. 35 in the USA Today Sagarin ratings, No. 39 in ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, No. 20 in RealTimeRPI, and No. 23 in the poll of polls — the Massey composite rankings — which effectively is an aggregate of 18 national rating services (including the aforementioned).

Arkansas received 1 vote in the Associated Press Top 25 poll released on Monday.

In his most-recent projected NCAA tournament field that was updated on Dec. 16, ESPN Bracketologist Joe Lunardi had the Hogs slated as an at-large 10-seed.

* * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

Feral Fast Takes: Auburn (10-0) is the SEC’s only unbeaten team and Arkansas (9-1) is the only league team with a single loss … sophomore guard Desi Sills of Jonesboro is Arkansas’s fourth player to average double-figure scoring through 10 games (10.3 points), his 20-point effort at Western Kentucky on Dec. 7 established his career-high, and after starting the season 2-of-30 from 3 Sills has made 6 out of his last 20 attempts from distance … Arkansas is the second-best free throw shooting team in the SEC at 76.0%, and with the grind of an 18-game SEC slate straight ahead the Hogs just might be able to point to efficiency at the free throw line as the catalyst in close-game wins … senior forward Adrio Bailey is nationally ranked in two defensive categories in advanced stats published by Sports-Reference.com: He’s No. 5 in Defensive Box Plus/Minus (plus-9.9) and he’s No. 6 in Defensive Rating (75.2) … Arkansas is No. 10 nationally both in turnovers forced per game (19.0) and steals per game (10.2).