Hog Food For Thought: Holiday Edition and Indiana Preview

LITTLE ROCK — For the third time in the last 13 months the Arkansas Razorbacks and Indiana Hoosiers will meet up on the basketball court, and the stakes are high for both teams as each looks to beef up its non-conference resume with a quality win before plunging into league play.

Arkansas (10-1) travels to Bloomington, Ind., for the second time since March to take on Indiana (11-1, 1-1 Big Ten). Tip-off is set for 5 p.m. CT on Sunday, and the game will be televised by the Big Ten Network.

The Hogs and Hoosiers split games a season ago with each team winning on its home court — Arkansas won 73-72 in Fayetteville in November, and Indiana won 63-60 in Bloomington in late March as part of the postseason NIT. Prior to those games Arkansas and Indiana had met twice before, splitting the games — the Hoosiers won in December 1949, and the Hogs won in March 2008 during the second round of the NCAA tournament in Raleigh, N.C.

Sunday’s contest offers much more than a rubber-match as both teams would love to add a shiny, meaningful non-conference win that would potentially look good come March when the NCAA tournament selection committee convenes to decide the 68-team Big Dance field. Indiana is ranked No. 30 in the NCAA NET rankings, while Arkansas comes in at No. 33. Both teams are currently projected as at-large invitees if the season ended today by most NCAAT “bracketologies.”

“Indiana is so good at home,” first-year Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman said during his Friday press conference. “Not just now but you go back to Coach (Bobby) Knight and back to Mike Davis, they’ve always been a great, great team in Assembly Hall. They are undefeated at home right now. I think they are 9-0 at home. One conference loss at Wisconsin which is a hard place to play.

“This Indiana team is a NCAA Tournament team … we’ve got our work cut out for us is in a really tough environment. We just have to go and play as hard as we can for 40 minutes.”

Indiana is averaging 80.3 points, 39.8 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.4 steals, 4.8 blocks, and 13.5 turnovers while shooting 48.4% field goals (including 32.2% from 3) and 70.1% free throws. The Hoosiers have four players averaging between 20 and 30 minutes per game, and six more averaging between 12 and 20 minutes per game. Indiana’s signature win thus far is an 80-64 home triumph over then-No. 17 Florida State, and the Hoosiers also have close wins against UConn, Nebraska, and Notre Dame. Indiana’s lone loss was by 20 points at Wisconsin.

Indiana will have a size advantage against Arkansas, posing a formidable interior threat against a Razorbacks squad that has struggled rebounding the basketball and giving up points in the paint. Freshman 6-9 forward Trayce Jackson-Davis leads the Hoosiers with 15.0 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting a sizzling 65.6% field goals to go with 73.0% free-throw shooting in 28.0 minutes per game. Junior 6-7 forward Justin Smith is averaging 12.7 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 52.3% field goals and 63.6% free throws in 30.3 minutes per game.

The Hoosiers have a capable, veteran backcourt as well. Senior 6-3 combo guard Devonte Green — he lit the Hogs up in Bloomington in March with 18 points on 4-of-9 three-point shooting — is averaging 12.3 points on 45.3% field goals (including 40.0% from 3). Junior 6-4 guard Al Durham is averaging 12.0 points and 3.1 assists per game while shooting 49.4% from the field (including 37.1% from 3) and 81.8% free throws. Sophomore 6-1 guard Rob Phinisee is averaging 8.7 points and 4.0 assists while shooting 40.5% field goals (including 35.7% from 3) and 81.3% free throws.

“I think that’s the big thing: How to eliminate extra possessions with them, meaning extra offensive possessions,” Musselman said when asked about the importance of rebounding against the bigger Hoosiers. “The one thing that’s a killer is if you defend for 25 seconds, they put up a shot then they get an offensive rebound and you have to go back and defend again for a shot clock. That’s one of the things we’re trying to emphasize is when you work and put as much energy as you do just to not allow second-chance opportunities.



“And they also have to decide how many guys they’re going to send to the glass, too, because we’re pretty good at getting out in transition. If you send a lot of people to the offensive glass and you don’t get them, we’ve hurt people that overextend and try to go to the offensive glass, so we’re going to have to use our speed in the open court as much as we can as well.

Arkansas (1-1 in true road games and 2-1 away from Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville) is led by a quartet of guards — 6-5 junior Mason Jones, 6-5 sophomore Isaiah Joe, 6-3 senior graduate-transfer Jimmy Whitt, Jr., and 6-2 Desi Sills.

Jones is averaging a team-best 19.6 points per game (3rd in SEC) and he leads the Hogs in rebounding (6.2), steals (2.0, 3rd in SEC), and free-throw shooting (66-of-71 for 93.0%, 2nd in SEC). Jones has taken the reins as Arkansas’s go-to shot-maker in close-game situations, and his 8 points in the final 1:24 of regulation pushed the Hogs to a 72-68 come-from-behind win over Valparaiso in the team’s last game played on Dec. 21 in North Little Rock.

Jones has twice been named SEC Player of the Week, and he’s scored a total of 61 points in Arkansas’s last two games (both wins).

Joe leads the team in minutes per game (37.1, 2nd in SEC and 15th in the nation), he’s second on the team in scoring at 16.8 points per game (7th in SEC), and he leads the team in 3-point shooting (39-of-114 for 34.2%, tied for 2nd in SEC in makes and tops in the league in attempts). Joe is also averaging 4.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.8 steals per game. Joe is ranked 7th nationally in “Defensive Win Shares” according to Sports-Reference.com. Joe led the Hogs with 21 points in the win over Valpo, scoring 18 in the second half on 4-of-8 shooting from 3 and 6-of-7 from the free throw line. His steal and assist on a Jones triple with just over a minute to play forged a tie, 65-all, in the eventual win over Valpo.

Joe has increased his scoring output in Arkansas’s last three games — 18, 20, and 21 points — while seeing an up-tick in his 3-point shooting as he was a combined 14-of-38 for 36.8% during the same stretch.

Whitt is third on the team in scoring at 14.1 points per game, second in rebounding at 5.8, first in assists at 2.5, and first in field-goal percentage at 52.7%. Whitt is also averaging just 1.4 turnovers in 35.7 minutes per game. Whitt had 10 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds, and 3 steals in the win over Valpo, and his final theft inside of a minute to play led to a Jones 3-pointer that broke a 65-all tie.

Sills was averaging double-figure scoring on the season before an injury to his left knee limited him to only 19 minutes against Valpo. Sills has started all 11 games for Arkansas, and he could be ready to play against Indiana. He’s averaging 9.7 points, 2.8 points, and 1.2 steals while playing 30.0 minutes per game. After starting the season 2-of-32 from 3, Sills has warmed up from distance by making 8 of his last 21 attempts (38.1%).

“If he still keeps doing as much rehab as he possibly can, we would expect him to be able to play,” Musselman said of Sills’ availability for the Hoosiers on Sunday. “Just see how he practices (on Saturday). I think (Saturday) morning is going to be a real indication of kind of where he is with everything.”

As for the frontline, senior 6-6 forward Adrio Bailey has played the best and most consistent basketball of his career. Bailey has started all 11 games and is averaging 7.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and team-bests in steals at 1.9 (5th in SEC) and blocks at 1.8 while shooting 51.7% field goals (including 4-of-10 from 3) and 61.5% free throws in 23.9 minutes per game. Against Valpo, Bailey had 10 points (3-of-5 field goals including 2-of-3 from 3, plus 2-of-5 free throws), 5 rebounds, a career-high 5 blocks, and 3 steals. His highlight-reel block and rebound of Crusaders leading scorer Javon Freeman-Liberty’s dunk attempt with 0:43 remaining protected a 3-point Arkansas lead.

According to Sports-Reference.com, Bailey is No. 1 in the nation in Defensive Rating (74.6) and No. 3 in Defensive Box Plus/Minus (10.5). Against Indiana’s bigger and deeper frontline, Bailey will be counted on to continue his stellar defensive play.

“Adrio has done a great job,” Musselman said. “His getting a piece of the ball certainly becomes paramount to how we play on the perimeter and in the post. He’s done a great job. Every night he’s guarding somebody that’s a little bit bigger than him and maybe a guy that weighs a little bit more but certainly we feel like Adrio has incredibly quick feet and he’s got quick hands and anticipation. He really follows the scouting report. It’s really interesting. On Christmas I sent him some stuff on Indiana’s bigs and he came back with some questions on text that were pretty cool because I didn’t think we’d get to talk about it until later that day when we got ready for practice.

“I think he’s got some qualities that maybe a guy like Ron Artest had when we played Ron (in the NBA) as an undersized four or even and undersized five. Both guys understand fronting and things like that … He’s come up with some super human plays in really, really clutch situations that you kind of sit back and say, ‘Wow! How did that happen?’ And then you sit back and watch it on video and it’s even more impressive.”

After Indiana, the Razorbacks return home to Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville for their SEC opener against Texas A&M on Saturday, Jan. 4.

Hogs and Hoosiers, a history: Between Arkansas and Indiana, the programs have combined for … 6 national championships (Indiana 5, Arkansas 1) … 2 national runners-up (Indiana 1, Arkansas 1) … 14 Final Fours (Indiana 8, Arkansas 6) … 21 Elite Eights (Indiana 11, Arkansas 10) … 33 Sweet 16s (Indiana 22, Arkansas 11) … 71 NCAA tournament appearances (Indiana 39, Arkansas 32) … 46 regular-season conference championships (Indiana 22, Arkansas 24).

A nod to the noise in North Little Rock: Count Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman as a believer when it comes to crowd noise and the impact it had on winning as his Hoop Hogs used a 10-3 run to close the game in a 72-68 come-from-behind win over Valparaiso on Dec. 21 in front of 15,630 raucous fans at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock.

“The crowd was awesome,” Musselman said in his post-game press conference. “The environment tonight, not many environments better than that in college basketball, I can tell you that. That was so loud, and if we’re playing in an empty gym we might not win that game.”

Following his post-game press conference, Musselman made his way back near the court to thank the few Razorbacks fans who lingered well after the conclusion of the game, and before finally departing Musselman turned with a final thought about the crowd for a reporter: “That was insane” he said.

Update on Hoop Hogs’ position in various national analytics rankings: Arkansas is No. 33 in the latest NCAA NET rankings, which is second-best among SEC teams as unbeaten Auburn sits at No. 8. Last season, NET replaced RPI/SOS as the NCAA tournament selection committee’s chief analytics source for helping determine NCAAT at-large bids and seeding.

As of Friday, Arkansas was No. 37 in KenPom ratings, No. 40 in the USA Today Sagarin ratings, No. 40 in ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, and No. 26 in the poll of polls — the Massey composite rankings — which effectively is an aggregate of 18 national rating services (including the aforementioned).

Arkansas did not receive a vote in the Associated Press Top 25 poll released on Monday.

In his most-recent projected NCAA tournament field that was updated on Dec. 23, ESPN Bracketologist Joe Lunardi had the Hogs slated as an at-large 12-seed in a play-in game among the “First Four.”

Feral Fast Takes: Auburn (11-0) is the SEC’s only unbeaten team and Arkansas (10-1) is the only other league team that does not have at least three losses … Arkansas’s defense is Top 20 nationally in several statistical categories: No. 2 in 3-point field goal defense (22.1%); No. 10 in turnovers forced (18.7 per game); No. 10 in steals (10.1 per game); No. 18 in scoring defense (59.7 points per game); and No. 18 in turnover-margin (plus-5.0 per game) … the Hogs have the 10th-best “adjusted defense” ranking in the nation according to KenPom.com’s advanced stats … Arkansas is the fourth-best free throw shooting team in the SEC at 74.4% … junior guard Jalen Harris and senior forward Adrio Bailey are a combined 11-of-33 from 3 for 33.3% (a season ago, the two combined for 10-of-81 from distance for 12.3%).