Hog Football Talk with Otis Kirk: How COVID-19 Impacts College Recruiting

Story by Drew Amman:

Fayetteville, AR-

Normally around this time, coaches would be preparing for in-person visits to see recruits, but there is no sense of normalcy for the time being. During this extended dead time, the NCAA does not allow any off-campus recruiting through May 31st. As Otis Kirk from Hogville.net reports, ‘it’s a tough situation.’ Prospects like Mason Brotherton, Errington McRae, Hunter Smith, D.J. Withers & Marlon Crockett, for example, those kids aren’t going to be seen this spring, and it hurts. In all honesty, they probably won’t get to go to camps. It’s not like those kids don’t have offers, but it’s just that it’s just a shame they won’t be seen before their senior year. It hurts kids…the kids going into their senior year that don’t have a Power 5 offer.”

In the meantime, four guys very impressed by recent University of Arkansas graphics are some of the top recruits in Texas: QB Kaidon Salter & Receivers Ketron Jackson, Roderick Daniels and Jaedon Wilson. “It’s good to be aggressive through social media because that’s how you’re reaching out to these kids right now. It’s about the only way,” Kirk adds.

Elsewhere, Isaiah Coe from Iowa Western received an offer from Arkansas, his first from a Power 5. He plays nose guard or defensive tackle and as Kirk reports, “he would be perfect to plug into the 3-2-6 base defense Barry Odom wants to play.” Otis adds, any three-man front would be a good fit for Coe.

Back to receiver, that is the position for Shamar Easter from Ashdown who is also highly-touted. He received offers from Arkansas and Kansas last week. He is the only 2023 prospect in Arkansas to receive an offer from the Hogs so far. He told Otis he is probably going to be a tight end at the next level.

In 2022, Quincey McAdoo picked up his first offer March 5th, and by April 10th had ten offers, Otis reports. Kirk says the receiver has a chance to be a five-star.

As for Cornerback Isaac Thompson, he has fifteen Power 5 offers and he is on track to play safety. Thompson is out of St. Louis and Otis reports that he is being recruited by a Who’s Who in college football.