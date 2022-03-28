LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Razorbacks have landed their third 2022 McDonald’s All American in versatile Texas 5-star prospect Anthony Black, establishing an unprecedented recruiting accomplishment in the program’s storied history.

Black (6-7 combo guard, Duncanville, Texas) — ranked national No. 14 in the class of 2022 by 247Sports.com after a meteoric rise from outside the Top 100 last year — announced during the Powerade Jam Fest on Monday, a day prior to the 2022 McDonald’s All American game in Chicago, that he was committing to play his college basketball at Arkansas, which has the nation’s No. 2 recruiting class according to 247Sports.

“Just being able to trust the coaches, and trust they have my best interests in mind,” Black answered when asked about choosing Arkansas during his ESPN interview on Monday. “Also win a lot of games and have a lot of fun.”

Black joins fellow 5-star prospects and Hog signees Nick Smith, Jr. (6-5 combo guard, North Little Rock, national Top 5 / 5-star prospect) and Jordan Walsh (6-7 combo forward, Link Academy in Missouri, ESPN national No. 10 / 5-star prospect) to give Arkansas three McDonald’s All Americans among the program’s six-player 2022 recruiting haul, marking the first time in Razorbacks men’s basketball history that the school boasted more than two McDonald’s All Americans from the same recruiting class.

“The game plan really is just come in and win,” Black said of teaming up with Smith and Walsh at Arkansas in roughly two months. “We haven’t played together long so we’ve got to come in and see how we can help each other get better and push each other every day.”

Black’s unofficial visit to Arkansas for the Hogs’ home game against Tennessee at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville on Feb. 19 was an eye-opener for him after he’d previously been on campus for an official visit in the fall during football season.

“It was good, the atmosphere was crazy,” Black told Hogville.net immediately following Arkansas’ 58-48 home win over Tennessee. “It was a big win, so it was fun. I enjoyed my (official) visit, but I didn’t get to come to a (Hogs’ basketball) game and experience everything. Now that I got to come to a game, the energy and stuff they talked about I got to see it first hand, so it was good.

“To be honest I’m getting close to making a decision, like here shortly I should know. I’m just trying to narrow it down, figure it out, and make the right decision. Probably no earlier than a month (when an announcement will come) … probably around the end of next month (March), maybe.”

Black stayed in constant contact with Smith and Walsh in the months leading up to his Arkansas commitment.

“They’re just telling me they think we can all be good, we have a chance to win a lot of games,” Black told Hogville.net. “They’re not lying to me, telling me anything that’s not real. So, they’re just being good friends, just telling me they think we’d be good together.”

Smith pledged to Musselman’s Hogs on Sept. 29, Walsh committed on Oct. 14, and both signed letters of intent with the Hoop Hogs during the November early period. Prior to 2022, the only other time Arkansas had two McDonald’s All Americans from the same recruiting class was 34 years ago (Todd Day and Lee Mayberry, who were part of Naismith Hall of Fame coach Nolan Richardson’s 1988 recruiting class).

Black chose the Hogs over offers from Gonzaga, Oklahoma State, Duke, Baylor, TCU, Georgia, Texas, Kansas, Memphis, Illinois, Auburn, Iowa State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Minnesota, Creighton, St. Louis, Rice, Old Dominion, and North Texas. He also considered professional basketball opportunities, including the NBA G-League, Overtime Elite, and Australia’s National Basketball League.

Black plans to sign during the spring period that begins in April.

Black’s official visit to Arkansas was over the weekend of Sept. 17-19 as the headliner to a recruiting event dubbed as Muss Bus Mania that included roughly 25 unofficial visitors. His OV to Arkansas capped off a busy summer and early fall of relationship-building with the Hogs’ coaching staff. Black visited Oklahoma State (twice), Iowa State, Georgia, and Gonzaga.

A multi-sport athlete (football wide receiver and basketball guard), Black received offers from both the Football Hogs (in April 2021) and the Hoop Hogs (in May 2021). During live-evaluation periods in June and July of 2021, Arkansas coaches were frequently on the road to watch Black compete. Then in early September 2021 when Division 1 coaches were allowed to resume off-campus in-person recruiting via high school practices and in-home visits, the Hogs coaching staff began traveling to Texas to see Black.

Black had played at Coppell (TX) High School before transferring in August 2021 to a loaded Duncanville (TX) program that features multiple national recruiting prospects.

Black becomes Arkansas’ sixth national Top 100 commitment in the class of 2022, joining Smith, Walsh, Joseph Pinion (6-6 wing, Morrilton, ESPN national No. 89 / 4-star prospect); Barry Dunning, Jr. (6-6 small forward, McGill Toolen, Mobile, Ala., ESPN national No. 75 / 4-star prospect); and 2021 Gatorade Arkansas Boys High School Player of the Year Derrian Ford (6-5 combo guard, Magnolia, composite national No. 58 / 4-star prospect).

Black is long with plus-arm-length, he’s bouncy, and he’s an elite slasher and dribble-drive shot-creator who is a willing facilitator for others.