Hog Hoops Recruiting: Kevin McPherson on the Next Step for the Fantastic Four, Plus the Heartbreaker Hosting Mississippi State

Story by Drew Amman:

Fayetteville, AR-

Hogville.net Hog Hoops Insider Kevin McPherson joined us to talk about an electrifying group known as the Fantastic Four: Moses Moody, Jaylin Williams, Davonte Davis & Khalen “KK” Robinson. All four are future Hogs and Moody, a Little Rock Native playing for Montverde Academy, attended Arkansas’ game against Mississippi State Saturday.

Kevin also breaks down the Hogs’ loss in the final second to the Dogs, 78-77, their second loss to Mississippi State this season (they dropped a 77-70 decision in Starkville last January).

