Hog Hoops Recruiting Report: 2021 class & practice update

Arkansas’ 2021 recruiting class is starting to take shape. Now with two commitments, Chase Moore and Akol Mawein, this week Arkansas was put on Memphis’ Johnathan Lawson’s top 5 list.

“He comes from a basketball family. His older brothers started at Memphis, his two older brothers, ended up at Kansas. The third oldest brother was a freshman last year at Oregon. So this is a big time basketball family. His dad played high school basketball with Razorback icon Todd Day back in the day. Todd told me ‘hey look Johnathan Lawson out of all those basketball players that play at a high level in that family he may end up being the best of all.’ So Arkansas cracks his top five along with Alabama, Vanderbilt, Iowa State and Oregon,” says our Hogville.net basketball insider Kevin McPherson.

McPherson also discusses how practice is going for Musselman and the 2020-21 team.

“They just wrapped up last week four of training camp. What we have seen really, when you watch the videos that the men’s basketball program puts out on social media, you are starting to see more and more of the transitioning into the live contact. Now I don’t know if it has all been full contact. But there is definitely some partial contact. Five on five. Different variations as they install their game plan. But you start looking at some of the things that have come out even in the last week. They have put out some highlights of guys like Desi Sills, Moses Moody and KK Robinson. Those last two names I mentioned are a big part of that class. But you start to see some of the individual pieces coming together,” says McPherson.

Watch the full report above.