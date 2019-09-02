Hog Hoops Recruiting Report from Kevin McPherson: Jaylin Williams Planning Official Visit

By: Drew Amman

Fayetteville, AR-

Post Players get things rolling in this week’s recruiting report from Hogville.net’s Kevin McPherson. A pair of 6’10 guys, Jaylin Williams (Fort Smith Northside) and Eddie Lampkin (Katy, TX) are planning official visits to Arkansas.

Elsewhere, Jalen Ricks, a wing from Sherwood settles in at Oak Hill Academy along with another Hog Recruit, Guard Khalen “KK” Robinson of Bryant.

Plus, Guard Rondel Walker from Putnam City West is on the path to visit Arkansas unofficially in September. And a preferred walk-on candidate, Guard Zane Butler just took an unofficial visit to the Hill.

