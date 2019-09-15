Hog Hoops Recruiting Report: Powell’s Unofficial Visit, Plus Other Tidbits from Kevin McPherson

By: Drew Amman

Fayetteville, AR-

Here is our Q & A as our Hoops Insider Kevin McPherson brings us the latest on Hog Recruiting:

(Drew Amman): “Hey we are back on the Pig Trail. Kevin McPherson our basketball/hoops insider with us. Kevin tell me about this guy Duncan Powell a four star who had a chance to see Arkansas on an unofficial and he thought about committing.”

(Kevin McPherson): “Yeah he got his offer on Saturday. Went to the Arkansas-Colorado State football game. He did his unofficial visit. Out of Texas, DeSoto, Texas. But he plays at Huntington Prep out in West Virginia. He is a junior, class of 2021. He is a four star. Rated just outside the top 100. 104 and 105 by Rivals and 247sports. He is a guy that can put the ball on the deck and shoot a little bit. He also told me he can play with his back to the basket. He has a variety of moves getting into that mid post. I think when you can get a guy that is versatile like that and good size at 6-7. But Duncan Powell said he had a great time yesterday. Really thought about committing. Said he had to step away from that decision because he didn’t want to rush into it. He wanted to go home and think about things. Arkansas coaches he told me are expected to be out to see him in the near future on that recruiting trail.”

(Drew Amman): “Alright let’s talk about this past week Arkansas coaches had an opportunity to get out and see prospects. I want to talk about a couple of guys here in particular. Chris Moore and Moses Moody. What about Chris and Moses?”

(Kevin McPherson): “Well Chris Moore the 6-6 combo forward out of West Memphis. Eric Musselman and assistant coach Corey Williams did an in-home visit with him on Monday night. That was the first night of the 6 month long recruiting period. We know he is a priority. He is going to take an official visit this coming weekend. Then Moses Moody we know he is out at Montverde Academy in Florida. He is a Little Rock native. 6-6 wing. ESPN number 28. Clay Moser the assistant coach for the Razorbacks got out to see him as well. So he is coming in for his official visit in October the 18th-20. So these are two guys that Arkansas is pursuing heavily for that 2020 class.”

(Drew Amman): “Jaylin Williams and KK Robinson. What about these two? Because it seems like a lot of schools have really been in the mix here for this guy. Obviously getting a chance to see this guy and offering more and more Jaylin Williams here in the recent months.”

(Kevin McPherson): “Right you are talking about two more 2020 in-state kids. Jaylin Williams of Fort Smith Northside. I was there Tuesday when Musselman and Moser came out to watch him practice. He put on his typical all three levels where he shoot the ball from three, beat you in the mid-range with passing or shooting or finish at the basket. He is going to take an official visit he told me to Arkansas soon. He took one to Oklahoma State in June. He is considering Auburn, Texas A&M among others. But it is a guy that again with his size you can’t coach that. He has got skill and I think he is a priority for Arkansas. KK Robinson, assistant coach Corey Williams got out to see him at Oak Hill Academy this week as well. He has been a great in-state player both at Episcopal Collegiate where he led them to a state title and got to the finals last year with Bryant.”

(Drew Amman): “We are talking high profile guys here. Bryce Thompson let’s start with him and then to Rondel Walker. The guy out of Katy, Texas the big man Eddie Lampkin.”

(Kevin McPherson): “Yeah these are 2020 recruits that are just out of the state. But they are in the foot print states when you start talking about Oklahoma and Texas where these guys are from. Arkansas coaches made sure to see them on campus early in the week to make sure they understand they are a priority. Rondel Walker is suppose to take an unofficial visit this weekend. It will be the second since August. So keep an eye on him. But Eddie Lampkin the big man. 6-10 highly efficient player on the Under Armor circuit. Another guy that Arkansas would like to get. Then Bryce Thompson the five star shooting guard. He may be a one and done. But he is a priority for the Razorback staff.”

(Drew Amman): “Nostalgia. Let me get your take on the Red/White game October 5th at Barnhill Arena. Eric Musselman I love this move.”

(Kevin McPherson): “I do to. I think Musselman, he does things with purpose. He has a lot of energy and enthusiasm. But I think he is also purposeful with the things he comes up with. I think it is just a great opportunity to get Razorbacks fans young and old. For the old fans it will be exciting because they have a lot of memories there. For the young fans they can learn something. It is a Red/White game and it’s an opportunity to fill it up. Usually at Bud Walton they don’t typically fill up the Red/White games anymore. This will probably spill over at Barnhill.”

(Drew Amman): “Kevin thanks very much. Much more from Kevin McPherson at Hogville.net. We will have more of the Pig Trail after this.”