LITTLE ROCK -- Sophomore Ethan Henderson brings the best combination of height, length, and athleticism to an Arkansas Razorbacks' frontline that is short on depth and size, but can he prove to be a consistent and reliable rebounder, rim-protector, and versatile defender to earn increased playing time in his second season in Fayetteville?

Henderson (6-8 forward / center, Little Rock Parkview) is the ninth of 12 scholarship Hoop Hogs to be highlighted as a lead-up to the ’19-20 campaign.