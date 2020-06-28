Hog Hoops Recruiting Report with Kevin McPherson

Arkansas freshman are finally allowed back on campus. Our basketball insider, Kevin McPherson discussed the arrival of The Fantastic Four and what it means for the team.

“Outstanding group of Arkansas in-state high school players,” says Kevin. “It’s been chronicled for years how good this 2020 class was in the state of Arkansas. They’re on campus. Friday was the day. Monday we’ll begin. They can begin their voluntary strength conditioning workouts with the veterans who came back to campus and started during that early June. But what a journey it’s been. And you look at Moses Moody, Khalen K.K Robinson, Jaylin Williams, Davonte Davis, these four players. Like I said, so much has been talked about these guys. I got a chance to catch up with most of them in the gym in the last few weeks to see the progress they’ve made during this time during the pandemic. You could see the work they’ve put in to prepare themselves to give themselves a chance once they joined the veterans to maybe get in there. You see a lot of these way to early top 25 Polls include Arkansas. Like a big reason for that is this national top five class. But again, we mentioned the names, these players all ranked in the top 100. That brings something different to the table and all four of them could be on the floor together. So you don’t have an overlap of guys playing the same position. So I think it’s a unique class. Again, moving day makes it kind of official. Right now, they’re in Fayetteville. Now they’re part of the program.”

McPherson also discussed five star recruit, JD Davison, who recently put Arkansas in his top 10.

“Arkansas has had a nice run in the last few weeks with 2021 prospect, five star prospects, including the Hogs and their top 10,” says McPherson. “He’s the latest one. A 6-3 point guard, top 20 guy out of Alabama. He did some virtual tours with Arkansas back in May and eventually got to the point where he got an offer. But, you know, Arkansas obviously being in his top 10 is good you know. We’ll see where Arkansas ends up with these guys. But it always helps when you can brand and market the program being included on these lists with the top players in the country. I mean, when you start talking five stars, these are guys that project to NBA first round picks a lot of the time, you know. In just a year or two from when they enter college.”

For more from Kevin, watch the full report above.

Kevin McPherson “Yeah. It’s always going to open the season at home on November 10th against Oral Roberts, you know. So this is a Tulsa heavy flavored schedule, by the way. Arkansas’ going to play Oklahoma and in a neutral site game in December in Tulsa. There’s going to be a road game at some point at at Tulsa. Who won the American Athletic Conference last year. But Oral Roberts will be this season opener for Arkansas at Bud Walton Arena. You’ve got northern Illinois coming into Bud Walton Arena on November 28, December five, it’s Lipscombe. But Walton Arena And then December twenty third. You’ve got Abilene Christian. So Arkansas. Now we know they’re going to be in that Big 12/SEC challenge. Again, we don’t know the opponent. That’ll be a road game. But if you look at everything right now, we know there’s eleven, basically ten opponents. We know that the 11th is what I just mentioned. It will be a Big 12 opponent with two more to go.”