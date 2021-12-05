Hog Hoops Report: Accessing Arkansas through eight games

The Arkansas Razorbacks are cruising to start their regular season. The Hogs stand at a perfect 8-0 record and are one of 12 teams remaining in Division I that are undefeated.

And we are starting to get a feel for this Razorback team eight games through the year. There is a big enough sample size now to start breaking down the areas this team shines and the areas needing improvement. So let’s break down Arkansas’ performance so far this season in this week’s Hog Hoops Report.

Plus, we chat about one recruit Eric Musselman and his staff are chasing in the Class of 2023 as well as update you on some Pro Hog performances.

