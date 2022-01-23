Hog Hoops Report: Arkansas finding their groove

In this week’s Hog Hoops Report, we discuss the biggest turnaround for Arkansas after starting 0-3 in SEC play to now riding a four-game winning streak.

Our team also chats about the latest recruits for Eric Musselman and Arkansas, specifically Nick Smith Jr., who not only rising as a top high school prospect across the country, but is now being considered a top NBA prospect by many in the national media.

Finally, we touch on some future targets for the Class of 2023 that Arkansas is making an effort to secure in the seasons to come. All that and more in our Hog Hoops Report.

