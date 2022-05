(KNWA)- Fayetteville, AR- Our Hogville’s Kevin McPherson breaks down JD Notae and Jaylin Williams’ performances at the NBA Draft Combine, and G-league Elite camp. Plus, we touch on some new basketball razorbacks that will be coming to campus very shortly, and a former Hog that is still in these 2022 NBA Playoffs.

All of that and more in your Hog Hoops report.