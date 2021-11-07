Hog Hoops Report: Top recruits signing with Arkansas this week

In this week’s Hog Hoops Report, Kevin McPherson tells us about three future Razorbacks that will be signing their National Letter of Intent to the University of Arkansas during the upcoming early signing period.

However, two of their biggest commitments, Nick Smith Jr. and Jordan Walsh, both five-star prospects, will not be inking during the early signing period. Should Hog fans be worried about that? McPherson lets us know when they will officially turn sign with Arkansas.

While Arkansas can look ahead to future prospects, the Razorbacks also need to focus on Tuesday as they open their season against Mercer inside Bud Walton Arena. We break down the matchup and more all in this week’s Hog Hoops Report.

