Fayetteville, AR (KNWA/KFTA) – This week’s Hog Hoops Report with Kevin McPherson is live!
PTN’s Jacob Morris and Kevin talk the loss to Oklahoma, recruiting, and Pro Hogs. Listen to the full episode above!
by: Jacob Morris
Posted:
Updated:
Fayetteville, AR (KNWA/KFTA) – This week’s Hog Hoops Report with Kevin McPherson is live!
PTN’s Jacob Morris and Kevin talk the loss to Oklahoma, recruiting, and Pro Hogs. Listen to the full episode above!
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>