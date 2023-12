FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The final Hog Hoops Report with Kevin McPherson of 2023 is here!

Join Kevin and our Evan Kamikow as they break down the Razorbacks 106-90 win yesterday over UNC Wilmington, discuss the King Cotton Classic, and preview next week’s SEC opener against Auburn.

For the full report, head to the video above.