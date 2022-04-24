We sit down with our very own Kevin McPherson to talk about the 2023, 2024, & 2025 recruiting classes. We also get an update on Jaylin Williams working out for the NBA Draft. He has until June 1st to pull his name out of the NBA draft class if he wants to return to the University of Arkansas. All of that and more in this weeks Hog Hoops report.
Hog Hoops report with Kevin McPherson: 2023-25 recruiting classes, latest on Jaylin Williams
by: CJ Maclin
Posted:
Updated:
Trending Stories
Follow @PigTrailNation on Twitter
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter