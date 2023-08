FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – In a new Hog Hoops Report, our Evan Kamikow is joined alongside Hogs Hoops insider Kevin McPherson to talk the latest in Arkansas basketball news.

Kevin and Evan talk about the latest in pro Hogs with Bobby Portis and team USA, Isaiah Joe and Daryl Macon in Little Rock, and an update on some recruits.

Watch the full video above.