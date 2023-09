FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – With the football home opener in Fayetteville this weekend it means the recruits were out in style, our Evan Kamikow is joined by Kevin McPherson to break it all down in the latest Hog Hoops Report.

Evan and Kevin discuss who was in town this weekend, some of the important dates for the Razorbacks SEC conference schedule, and Bobby Portis representing team USA in the FIBA world cup,

