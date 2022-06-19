In this week’s Hog Hoops report, we touch on how the new hogs are looking in practice as well as the last Hog on campus Anthony Black. Kevin also touches on a former Hog winning a championship on the biggest basketball stage, but talks about how he has been a champion for some time now and how another former Hog’s name will for sure be called on NBA Draft night here in just a few days.
Hog Hoops Report with Kevin McPherson | How the new Hogs are looking in practice & more
by: CJ Maclin
Posted:
Updated:
Trending Stories
Follow @PigTrailNation on Twitter
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter