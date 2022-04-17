FAYETTEVILLE– We sit down with our Arkansas basketball insider, Kevin McPherson, about Nick Smith Jr.’s MVP in the Jordan Brand Classic game, Anthony Black signing his letter of internet next week, Jaylin Williams NBA stock at the moment, and we touch on a couple of Pro Hogs that are in the Playoffs. It’s a busy week for former Razorback basketball players and athletes that are about to be on campus very soon.
Hog Hoops report with Kevin McPherson: Jaylin Williams, Nick Smith Jr., & Anthony Black signing
by: CJ Maclin
Posted:
Updated:
