FAYETTEVILE, AR- (KNWA)- On this week’s Hog Hoops report with Kevin McPherson, the basketball insider talks about why he think Jaylin Williams stayed in the NBA Draft instead of coming back to Arkansas and he also touches on a couple of teams he has worked out with in the last few days.

Eleven newcomers are coming to Arkansas and some of them have already made it to the hill in the last couple of days. Nick Smith Jr. made a choice to workout with professional players instead of another route and Moses Moody makes history as he gets ready for the 2022 NBA Finals. All of that and more in this week’s Hog Hoops report.