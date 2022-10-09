In this week’s Hog hoops report our very own basketball insider, Kevin McPherson, breaks down what he has heard from the Arkansas Pro Day which had a total of 29 NBA teams at Arkansas facility. Also, he talks about the Red-White game that tips-off next week at 2:00 pm which will return back to Barnhill. That game will be played in four quarters instead of halves. Each quarter will be 8 minutes. There will be a HoopTown leading up to tip-off directly outside the south entrance of Barnhill Arena, starting at Noon, and will feature a variety of family activities including inflatables, face-painters and more.