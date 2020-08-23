Hog Hoops Report with Kevin McPherson

The big news this week was Isaiah Joe deciding to re-enter the NBA Draft after previously deciding to stay at Arkansas for another year. Our basketball insider, Kevin Mcpheron, discusses why Joe wanted to re-enter the draft and what it means for the Razorbacks who are now in their 5 week of training camp. McPherson gives us an update on what he’s hear about how the Hogs are doing.

Lastly, Mcpherson breaks down Trey Alexander and Bryson Warren.

Alexander is a 2021 recruit and has an offer from Arkansas but is getting a lot of attention right now. Whereas, Warren is a recruit for the 2023 class. Find our where the Razorbacks stand with both of those recruits by watching the video above.