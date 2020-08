LITTLE ROCK -- As more story lines emerge after week three of Arkansas Razorbacks team training camp, the global vantage point continues to spotlight a unit that is not only big, long, and talented, but the sense that this is the most perimeter-equipped Hog squad in recent memory continues to expand. Here are our five takeaways from week three ...

* Arkansas welcomed back star junior guard and Fort Smith native Isaiah Joe as he joined camp for the first time in week three, at least on a limited basis after withdrawing a week ago from the 2020 NBA Draft. During a Zoom meeting with the media on Monday (Aug. 3) second-year head coach Eric Musselman said this about the return of Joe (the SEC's leading returning scorer and three-point shooter): "We just finished practice. When went through the drills, some of the drills he didn’t go through. But we had a good practice today. It’s awesome to have him back. He understands all our terminology. He does everything the right away. So it was really good to have him back." Click the links for more details on Joe's return (https://forums.hogville.net/index.php?topic=716460.0) and his prospects to be a candidate for SEC Player of the Year in 2020-21 (https://forums.hogville.net/index.php?topic=716718.0).