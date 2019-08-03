Hog offer Kyree Walker will “absolutely” visit Arkansas, re-class decision coming soon?

By Kevin McPherson

LITTLE ROCK — For the second time since early May, the father of highly regarded combo guard Kyree Walker insists the Arkansas Razorbacks will get an official visit from his son.

“Absolutely,” Khari Walker said on Wednesday. “Could be in the next couple of weeks. He’ll take all his visits pretty soon.”

Kyree Walker (6-5, 200, Hillcrest Prep in Phoenix, composite national No. 26 / 4-star prospect) is currently in the class of 2020, but he’s often said he’d make a decision in the late stages of the summer on whether or not to remain in 2020 or re-classify to 2019. On Wednesday, his dad said that decision could be anounced soon.

“We might make a decision next week,” Khari Walker said of re-classification. “It’s coming.”

Walker has a long list of high-major offers, including Kansas, Memphis, UCLA, USC, Arizona, Arizona State, Oregon, California-Berkeley, LSU, and Virginia.

According to recent sourced reports by Adam Zagoria of New York Times Sports, Kyree Walker has also been considering forgoing college altogether and jumping into professional basketball in ’19-20, with China being one of the potential pro launching spots.

Shortly following the late April live-evaluation period — when Arkansas’s fledgling staff of head coach Eric Musselman, assistant coach Corey Williams, and now-special-assistant Hays Myers watched Kyree Walker play in the Adidas Gauntlet session in Dallas — Williams traveled to Phoenix to visit Kyree Walker at Hillcrest, and a few days later Khari Walker made his first assertion that Arkansas would “absolutely” get a visit from his son.

Arkansas’s coaches have maintained constant contact with the Walkers since then, most recently when Williams spoke to Kyree Walker earlier on Wednesday.

Musselman was formally announced as Arkansas’s new head coach on Sunday, April 7, and just prior to his first press conference in Fayetteville on Monday, April 8, Musselman extended his first Arkansas scholarship offer to Kyree Walker.

In two seasons at Hillcrest Prep (2017-18 and ’18-19), Walker has played in 55 games and averaged 27.2 points, 9.7 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 3.0 steals, and 2.3 blocks, according to MaxPreps.com. Walker averaged more than 30 points a game in ’18-19 for Hillcrest Prep.

Walker’s 2019 spring and summer have been busy as he took part in prestigous Pangos All American and NBPA Top 100 camps in June in addition to playing for 17U Dream Vision on the Adidas Gauntlet circuit covering the months of April, May, and July. Arkansas coaches were able to evaluate him at Adidas events in both Dallas (late April) and Hoover, Ala. (early July) as well as the NBPA Top 100 Camp in Charlotteville, Va. (mid-June).

Walker is a strong, skilled, versatile combo guard who can play the 1, 2, and 3. Linked below is a highlight reel and interview of Kyree Walker from NBPA Top 100 Camp in June …