Hog Recruiting: 7 Linebackers & Notable Recruits Attending Arkansas Woo Pignic

This week, Otis Kirk joins us to discuss a group of seven linebackers who will be attending the upcoming Woo Pignic.

Kirk says having those guys all come on campus, “could go a long way to solving a lot of issues at linebacker.”

There will also be a number of other notable recruits in town for the event. Including Dreyden Norwood from Fort Smith Northside. Kirk says the quarterback is a really good player but adds, “I see him more as a defensive back.”

To find out who else will be attending the event, watch the full recruiting report above.

