3 Monday Thoughts About Arkansas Athletics

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The SEC Media Days is underway with Arkansas set to make its appearance on Wednesday morning.

The Razorbacks will be represented by Chad Morris, defensive tackle McTelvin Agim, linebacker De’Jon Harris and running back Devwah Whaley.

It's summer, but that doesn't mean there's not plenty going on with the Razorbacks. Here's three thoughts for a Monday.













Arkansas Will Not Finish Last in SEC West

The SEC basically is treating the Hogs as an afterthought pairing them in the morning with Alabama on Wednesday. The Tide will get basically all the coverage from that event outside of Arkansas-based reporters. That is one thing that happens when a team finishes 0-8 in the SEC and 1-15 the past two years. While it’s easy to predict that Arkansas will be picked by the media attending this event to finish last in the SEC West the Hogs won’t end the season there. Morris and the Razorbacks won’t finish last in the SEC West. Guess time will tell who gets this prediction correct. Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Missouri and Kentucky are all games the Hogs should have a chance to win in the SEC.

Dusty Hannahs Playing for Title

I don’t venture into basketball coverage much with Kevin McPherson on the staff, but tonight former Razorback Dusty Hannahs will help lead his Memphis team against Minnesota for the Vegas Summer League title. Memphis (5-1) entered the eight-team tournament as an eight seed. Minnesota (6-0) is still undefeated in Las Vegas and is the No. 1 seed. Memphis needed overtime to eliminate New Orleans 88-86 on Sunday as Hannahs added nine points. Minnesota downed Brooklyn 85-77 to advance. The game will be televised by ESPN2 tonight at 8 p.m. Central. Memphis has played this summer without Ja Morant, the second pick in the recent draft.

Searcy High School Gets Nice Boost

Searcy will have a new addition to its football team this fall and he’s a good one. Former Gregory-Portland (Texas) wide receiver and safety Marlon Crockett, 6-4, 190, has moved to Searcy.

Crockett, who is former Missouri running back Damarea Crockett’s cousin, is a 2021 recruit. He was the District 15-5A Newcomer of the Year in 2018.

Crockett caught 30 passes for 448 yards and six touchdowns while rushing nine times for 20 yards and a touchdown. On defense, he had 85 tackles, two interceptions, a pair of pass breakups and one forced fumble. He returned nine kickoffs for 262 yards and three punts for 15.

He runs a 4.51 40-yard dash and owns a 32-inch vertical jump. Crockett is definitely someone to watch this fall. It’s safe to assume the Razorbacks and others will be checking him out.