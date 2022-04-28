FAYETTEVILLE — Coppell (Texas) Class of 2023 four-star safety Braxton Myers has narrowed his 34 offers down to seven schools.

Myers, 6-1, 185, also has set a commitment date for May 16. He announced a Final 7 of Arkansas, USC, Clemson, LSU, Auburn, Ole Miss and California.

He last visited Arkansas on April 9. As a junior, Myers finished with 40 tackles, five for loss, a forced fumble, 11 pass breakups and three interceptions. He’s being recruited by Dominique Bowman and Barry Odom.

Click here for highlights.