FAYETTEVILLE — Frisco (Texas) Wakeland Class of 2023 four-star offensive tackle Connor Stroh has announced his Top 5 schools.

Stroh, 6-7, 345, has narrowed his 18 offers to Arkansas, Texas A&M, Texas, Florida and Auburn. Stroh visited Arkansas on Jan. 15 and then again on April 16.

He also has made various visits to Texas and the others as well. At Arkansas, he’s being recruited by Cody Kennedy and Sam Pittman.

With ESPN, Stroh has a grade of 80 which is four-stars, No. 27 offensive tackle, No. 63 recruit regionally and No. 47 in Texas. With Rivals.com, Stroh has a grade of 5.8 which is also four-stars. He is the No. 245 recruit in the nation, No. 22 offensive tackle in nation and No. 48 prospect in Texas in 2023.

