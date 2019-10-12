5 High School Football Games in NWA on Oct. 18

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Each week the high school games featuring recruits inside the state with Arkansas offers are previewed in this space.

But today, here’s a look at five games next Friday in Northwest Arkansas that will feature prospects who may eventually be offered by Arkansas, but haven’t currently been.

But here’s the five today.

Mena (4-2) at Elkins (5-1)

The Elks lost to Greenland 31-20 in the season opener, but since that time have reeled off five wins in a row. They celebrated homecoming with a 43-7 victory over Subiaco Academy on Friday night. Mena is 1-2 in the conference having lost to Ozark and Pottsville. They bounced back last night with a 43-13 victory over Dover. Mena features 2021 tight end Mason Brotherton (6-4, 235) who is one of the best tight ends in Arkansas in any classification. The Bearcats took a hit early in the season when quarterback Max Montgomery tore his ACL and is out for the season. Mena owns impressive wins over both Prescott and Hot Springs.

Springdale Har-Ber (4-2) at Bentonville West (4-2)

Har-Ber won a big game against Springdale 49-10 on Friday night. They have only lost to Pulaski Academy and Bentonville so far. Both those teams are contenders to win state titles in their classifications. Class of 2021 tight end Errington McRae (6-3, 230) is having a banner season. He has 29 receptions for 579 yards and five touchdowns. Senior wide receiver Hunter Wood also is having another very good year. Bentonville West is 3-0 in the conference a game ahead of Har-Ber. West has only lost to Owasso (Okla.) and Bryant, likewise two of the best teams in their state. This game will be big for both teams. West has already defeated Fayetteville so if they can win this game they should be in good shape to play Bentonville on Nov. 8 for the conference title. They also have Rogers Heritage and Van Buren left to play. A player to watch at linebacker for West is senior Jonas Higson. He will be playing in college next season.

Lake Hamilton (6-0) at Siloam Springs (2-4)

This marks an undefeated Lake Hamilton team coming to Northwest Arkansas. Lake Hamilton is coming off a 42-7 victory over Russellville last night. A player to watch for Lake Hamilton is Class of 2022 offensive lineman Chase Jessup (6-4, 270). The young lineman is starting for a very good team this year and is one the colleges will be watching the next couple of years. Siloam Springs is coming off a 43-13 loss to Greenwood. Lake Hamilton has Benton on Nov. 1 and Greenwood on Nov. 8. Those three teams are currently 3-0 in the conference and all contenders for the Class 6A state title.

Bentonville (6-0) at Fayetteville (3-3)

Does it really matter what the record is when these two teams meet? Bentonville defeated Rogers Heritage 56-7 last night while Fayetteville blasted Van Buren 46-6. Bentonville 2021 linebacker Cole Joyce (6-0, 215) is drawing offers already including one from UCF. Fayetteville 2020 linebacker Quade Mosier (6-2, 221) has already committed to UCF. Fayetteville wide receiver Connor Flannigan (5-9, 166) will also be playing college football next season. Both teams have plenty of other talent than just these three. Bentonville is hoping to stay undefeated in the conference as the eventual game with Bentonville West looks bigger each week. Fayetteville still has to go to Springdale and Rogers Heritage before hosting Har-Ber on Nov. 8. They are 2-1 in the conference having lost to Bentonville West.

Shiloh Christian (6-0) at Gentry (4-2)

The Saints are doing plenty of marching once again this season. They have two of the best Class of 2020 wide receivers on the same team in Arkansas. The two are Truitt Tollett (6-2, 179) and Beau Cason (6-4, 195). The Saints beat Prairie Grove 56-7 on Friday night as Tollett piled up 232 all-purpose yards and scored three touchdowns. The previous week in a 58-0 win over Green Forest Cason had six receptions for 67 yards, a touchdown and two pancake blocks. After this game, the Saints will have Lincoln, Gravette and Pea Ridge remaining in what could be a perfect regular season. Senior quarterback Brandon Atwood (5-11, 175) is a very good high school player for Gentry. He’s a dual-threat quarterback who can keep defenses honest with his arm or legs. Gentry topped Green Forest 34-0 last night.