Seven High School Games in Natural State to Watch

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — There’s some good high school football games around the state on Friday.

The top contest will likely be Memphis (Tenn.) Whitehaven at North Little Rock. Whitehaven (2-0) features two players offered by the Hogs and North Little Rock (1-0) was impressive in its opener as well.

Here’s seven games to watch.

Memphis Whitehaven at North Little Rock — Among the better teams in their respective states. Both were state runner-ups last season. Class of 2020 linebacker Martavius French is committed to Arkansas while his teammate, linebacker Bryson Eason, has the Hogs at the top of his list. North Little Rock won this one 46-35 last fall. Expect a battle again this week. Last week, French had four tackles with three for loss while Eason added four tackles.

Fort Smith Northside at Greenwood — If the Whitehaven and North Little Rock game isn’t at the top of must-watch contests this week then this one is. Northside 2021 quarterback Dreyden Norwood holds offers to Arkansas, Oklahoma, Auburn and Mississippi State. In a blowout win over Rogers Heritage last week, Norwood played sparingly because of the blowout. He had three carries for 91 yards and two touchdowns while passing for 42 yards and another touchdown. As far as Greenwood two words can tell you all you need to know…..Rick Jones. He is one of the best in the entire nation not just Arkansas. Northside won this one 31-16 last season.

Fayetteville at Owasso (Okla.) — This is another key game and one of two powerful teams. Owasso topped Bentonville West 47-34 last Friday in Centerton while Fayetteville blew out St. Louis (Mo.) Vianney 64-0. Owasso 2020 running back Isaiah Jacobs is very high on Arkansas’ recruiting board. In last week’s win, he rushed 23 times for 161 yards and a touchdown while also grabbing five passes for 58 yards. His 61-yard touchdown sprint with 8:42 remaining in the game put the Rams on top for good at 38-34. Former Hog Casey Dick is the head coach for Fayetteville while Bill Blankenship, formerly at Fayetteville, is the top man at Owasso. Fayetteville won 45-31 last season.

Joe T. Robinson at Rogers — The Senators were impressive last Friday when they downed Springdale 49-28. They were led by 2022 running back Daryl Searcy Jr. who rushed 12 times for 100 yards and two touchdowns and 2022 standout lineman E’Marion Harris. Harris is the son of former Razorback Elliott Harris and holds an offer from Arkansas and many others. Rogers lost this game 35-14 in 2018. The Mounties are by talented quarterback Hunter Loyd.

Jonesboro at Batesville — The Hurricane won this game 48-13 last fall. They are led by Arkansas defensive end commitment Jashaud Stewart. Jonesboro defeated Little Rock Catholic 16-13 last week as Stewart had 11 tackles, four for loss, four sacks, five quarterback hurries and a fumble recovery. Batesville fell to Little Rock Christain 52-21 in its opener.

Conway at Bentonville — This should be a very good game as well. Bentonville’s 2021 linebacker Cole Joyce holds offers from UCF, Tulsa, Bowling Green, UAB, Louisiana-Monroe and is being eyed by the Razorbacks and others. Bentonville defeated Midwest City (Okla.) 54-21 on Saturday. Conway is led by Ole Miss commitment Robert Scott and defeated El Dorado 37-27 last week. The Wampus Cats won this battle 24-21 in 2018.

Little Rock Parkview at Springdale — Springdale is coming off the 49-28 loss to Joe T. Robinson while Parkview is opening its season. Class of 2022 running back-defensive back James Jointer is definitely one to watch for the Patriots. He holds an offer from the Hogs. 2021 tight end Erin Outley is another one to keep an eye on for Parkview. Last fall, he caught 27 passes for 322 yards and six touchdowns. Springdale won this game 35-24 last season. The Bulldogs feature Class of 2021 offensive tackle Jesus Almarez and others.