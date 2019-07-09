5 Newcomers Not With Team in Spring Making Biggest Impact This Fall

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas had 10 scholarship newcomers from the Class of 2019 go through spring drills.

The remainder of the class has enrolled and went through the summer program. Arkansas will count on several newcomers to play key roles this fall.

Here’s a look at five who weren’t with the team in spring drills who could make a very early and big impact in 2019. This list could be much longer than five, but this is just a closer look at five and in no particular order.

Hudson Henry, TE, Freshman

An outstanding player for Pulaski Academy and the younger brother of Hunter and Hadyen. Helped lead the Bruins to a state runner-up finish in Class 5A. Arkansas has four seniors and two juniors on its roster at tight end. Henry will help immediately. He offers Arkansas another key receiving target to take the pressure off of Cheyenne O’Grady, who could be set for a big senior season. Hunter now plays for the Los Angeles Chargers in the NFL and won the John Mackey Award as a junior at Arkansas.

Nick Starkel, QB, Junior

Another graduate transfer quarterback who comes to Arkansas from Texas A&M. Starkel is considered a good leader and has a very strong arm. Ben Hicks is a senior and came in from SMU where he ran Chad Morris’ offense for three years (including a redshirt year). Hicks got to go through spring drills so he may hold an advantage at this time, but expect Starkel to make a strong push at Hicks.

Treylon Burks, WR, Freshman

Comes to Arkansas from Warren High School. One of four talented wide receivers who signed with the Hogs. A deep threat who missed much of his senior season with a knee injury, but is expected to be ready to go this fall. He and Henry were considered the top two recruits in Arkansas in 2019. Should have a very bright future at Arkansas, but also will be an impact player in the present season.

Jalen Catalon, S, Freshman

Morris called Catalon one of the “five best recruits” he has ever seen play. That was hefty praise for this talented safety. Like Burks he missed much of his senior season due to a knee injury. Was hurt in season opener against Jenks (Okla.) and didn’t play again. He too is expected to be fully recovered and ready for this season. He offers the Hogs another talented safety who could play other positions if needed. Expect him to be on the field early this fall.

Collin Clay, DL, Freshman

Whether it’s Clay or some of the other freshmen interior defensive linemen expect some to play this fall. Enoch Jackson, Taurean Carter and Marcus Miller are all capable of playing early. Clay has an outstanding attitude and is someone who could eventually help Arkansas at end or tackle. He is one to watch this fall. Arkansas has five scholarship linemen who are seniors on the team this fall.