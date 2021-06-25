A Trio of Class of 2023 Four-Star Tight Ends Checking Out Arkansas This Week

Hog Recruiting
Posted: / Updated:
Countdown to Walmart NWA Championship
September 20 2021 05:00 am

By Otis Kirk

FAYETTEVILLE — Dowell Loggains hasn’t been on the job long at Arkansas, but he is turning some heads considering the trio of Class of 2023 four-star tight ends visiting this week.

Bixby (Okla.) High School’s Luke Hasz, 6-3, 220, visited Arkansas on Wednesday. Hasz has approximately 30 scholarship offers and will have his choice of college when the time comes to pick one.

As a sophomore, Hasz caught 32 passes for 703 yards and nine touchdowns.

Ashdown’s Shamar Easter, 6-6, 215, and Eudora (Kan.) High’s Jaden Hamm, 6-6, 220, will visit Arkansas on Saturday. Arkansas offered Easter when he was a freshman in high school. Easter has around a dozen offers with more coming in regularly.

Hamm also has a dozen offers including one from the Hogs. He was offered by the Hogs on Jan. 7. Hamm plays for a run-based offense at Eudora.

If Arkansas can land one or two of these three prizes then tight end recruiting will definitely get a grade of A+.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pig Trail Video

HOG🐗SCOREBOARD

HOG🐗SCHEDULE

HOG🐗FOOTBALL STATS

SEC🏈STANDINGS

Follow @PigTrailNation on Twitter

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play