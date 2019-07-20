Aaron Moore Closing in on Decision, Arkansas Visit

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Oakland three-star linebacker Aaron Moore is scheduled to be at Arkansas’ cookout on Friday.

The talented linebacker is also closing in on a decision. On Feb. 21, Moore narrowed his decision down to Arkansas, Missouri, Purdue, Tulane, Memphis and UTSA.

“I plan on making it before my first day of high school,” Moore said of his decision. “Before Aug. 8.

Moore talked about why Arkansas is a finalist for his commitment.

“Just Coach (John) Chavis being the first big school to believe in me,” Moore said. “When he came down to Oakland and offered me and he always just kept in contact. I think he’s a great coach and he’s coached a lot of other great players.”

Chavis is considered a legend in Tennessee since he played for the Vols and then coached there with tremendous success.

“He’s definitely a well-known name,” Moore said. “He’s known for a great defense and the way he wants to use me makes me want to play for him.”

How has he talked about using you at Arkansas?

“He told me he was gonna play me at multiple positions,” Moore said. “That’s something I’m interested in for sure. I believe I can be a good athlete for my team.”

Since you are closing in on a decision soon after the Arkansas visit do you have any other plans to see other schools before Aug. 8?

“I don’t think so, but that could change,” Moore said.

Oakland finished 14-1 last season and won the state championship in their classification. Moore talked about his goals for the senior season.

“My only goal really this season is to repeat back-to-back championships,” Moore said. “That would be the first in my school’s history. I guess which ever accolades come along with that like all-state. But really I’m just trying to get a state championship and be a great leader for my team.”

Moore, 6-2, 220, and Oakland lost to Maryville 24-21 in the second week of the season on Aug. 24. They got revenge in that game though when they topped Maryville 38-0 on Nov. 23 in the semifinals of the state playoffs. On Nov. 29, Oakland topped Memphis Whitehaven 37-0 to take the state title.

Moore finished the season 63 tackles, including 29 unassisted, 12 for loss, 1.5 sacks, seven quarterback hurries, one fumble recovery and two blocked punts.

Count Moore among the fans of Arkansas’ new alternate uniform.

Moore has been working hard in the weight room as well.

Arkansas has linebackers as a priority in the Class of 2020. Moore was at Arkansas on March 9 to attend an Elite Prospect Day.

In Other Linebacker News

Memphis Whitehaven linebacker Martavius French is still slated to make his decision on Tuesday. Arkansas is one of the finalists there.

Dallas South Cliff Class of 2021 linebackers Jai and Jalen Jones are waiting to hear from the coaching staff about Friday’s cookout according to their dad J.J. Jones, a former Arkansas linebacker. J.J. said his sons went to a camp at LSU this summer. The Tigers offered Jai and wanted to see Jalen put on some weight. Jones said Jalen is now up to 205 while Jai is 228.