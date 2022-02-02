FAYETTEVILLE — For the second year in a row, Arkansas did its work during the Early Signing Period.

The Hogs aren’t active today in the traditional signing period, but there’s still some work to be done in coming months. Arkansas signed 20 high school recruits on Dec. 15 and also added five transfers who enrolled at midterm.

That means the Hogs could still add three more recruits, likely from the transfer portal, if there’s someone they like. Arkansas wisely wasn’t rushing to fill those three spots since the deadline to enroll at midterm has passed. The transfer portal will get a new injection of talent following spring practices around the country.

If the Hogs do opt to add three more recruits later what could they be? It’s likely to be someone who can play on defense. The Hogs have added two transfers for the secondary, one at linebacker and another on the line. The only transfer on offense has been a wide receiver. If the Hogs opted for another player on offense it would likely be a tackle.

Here’s where Arkansas’ scholarship total stands as of today (Hts, Wts are from the Arkansas Football roster on the official site). The Razorbacks currently have 82 players on scholarship by my count. A school is allowed 85.

QUARTERBACKS (3)

KJ Jefferson, 6-3, 245, R-Jr

Malik Hornsby, 6-2, 180, R-So

Lucas Coley, 6-2, 205, R-Fr

RUNNING BACKS (6)

Dominique Johnson, 6-1, 235, R-So

Raheim Sanders, 6-2, 225, Soph

AJ Green, 5-11, 200, Soph

Javion Hunt, 6-0, 205, R-Fr

James Jointer, 6-0, 215, Fr

Rashod Dubinion, 5-10, 185, Fr.

WIDE RECEIVERS (9)

Ketron Jackson, 6-2, 205, Soph

Jaquayln Crawford, 5-10, 175, R-Sr

Jaedon Wilson, 6-3, 175, R-Fr

Bryce Stephens, 6-0, 180, R-Fr

Warren Thompson, 6-3, 205, R-Sr

Jaden Haselwood, 6-3, 200, Sr

Sam Mbake, 6-3, 205, Fr

Quincey McAdoo, 6-2, 175, Fr

Isaiah Sategna, 5-11, 175, Fr.

TIGHT ENDS (7)

Trey Knox, 6-5, 215, Sr

Landon Rogers, 6-4, 210, Fr

Erin Outley, 6-4, 255, Fr

Collin Sutherland, 6-5, 245, R-So

Hudson Henry, 6-5, 255, R-Jr

Dax Courtney, 6-6, 210, Fr

Tyrus Washington, 6-4, 230, Fr

OFFENSIVE LINE (16)

Cole Carson, 6-5, 305, R-Fr

Ricky Stromberg, 6-4, 310, Sr

Ty’Kieast Crawford, 6-5, 350, R-So

Beaux Limmer, 6-5, 300, R-Jr

Marcus Henderson, 6-5, 290, R-So

Brady Latham, 6-5, 305, R-Jr

Terry Wells, 6-5, 310, R-Fr

Devon Manuel, 6-9, 370, R-Fr

Luke Jones, 6-5, 310, R-Sr

Jalen St. John, 6-5, 330, R-So

Dalton Wagner, 6-9, 330, Super Sr

Dylan Rathcke, 6-5, 300, R-Jr

Andrew Chamblee, 6-6, 285, Fr

E’Marion Harris, 6-7, 370, Fr

Eli Henderson, 6-4, 290, Fr

Patrick Kutas, 6-5, 284, Fr

DEFENSIVE LINE (12)

Mataio Soli, 6-4, 245, Sr

Eric Thomas Jr, 6-3, 245, Jr

Eric Gregory, 6-4, 295, R-Jr

Zach Williams, 6-4, 255, Sr

Jashaud Stewart, 6-2, 240, Jr

Marcus Miller, 6-5, 295, R-Jr

Taurean Carter, 6-3, 305, R-Jr

Cameron Ball, 6-5, 310, R-Fr

Isaiah Nichols, 6-3, 300, R-Sr

Nico Davillier, 6-4, 275, Fr

JJ Hollingsworth, 6-4, 250, Fr

Landon Jackson, 6-7, 273, R-So

LINEBACKERS (8)

Bumper Pool, 6-2, 230, Super Sr

Marco Avant, 6-3, 215, R-Fr

Kelin Burrle, 6-0, 205, R-So

Chris Paul Jr, 6-1, 240, R-Fr

Drew Sanders, 6-5, 244, R-Jr

Jordan Crook, 6-0, 225, Fr

Kaden Henley, 6-2, 225, Fr

Mani Powell, 6-3, 225, Fr

DEFENSIVE BACKS (17)

Jalen Catalon, 5-10, 200, R-Jr

Myles Slusher, 6-0, 185, Jr

Malik Chavis, 6-2, 195, R-Jr

Jacorrei Turner, 6-2, 205, R-So

Jayden Johnson, 6-2, 220, So

Chase Lowery, 6-0, 190, R-Fr

Simeon Blair, 5-10, 210, R-Sr

Keuan Parker, 5-11, 175, R-Fr

Hudson Clark, 6-2, 180, R-Jr

Trent Gordon, 5-11, 190, R-Sr

Khari Johnson, 6-0, 185, Jr

Zach Zimos, 6-4, 230, R-Jr

LaDarrius Bishop, 6-0, 190, R-Sr

Dwight McGlothern, 6-2, 186, R-Jr

Latavious Brini, 6-2, 210, Sr

Anthony Brown, 6-2, 185, Fr

Jaylen Lewis, 6-0, 175, Fr

SPECIALISTS (4)

Cam Little, 6-2, 175, So (kicker)

Reid Bauer, 5-11, 200, R-Sr (punter)

Max Fletcher, 6-5, 190, Fr (punter)

Eli Stein, 6-3, 215, Fr (long snapper)