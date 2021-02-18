Aledo TE Jason Llewellyn Cuts List Down to 15 Schools With Hogs Included

FAYETTEVILLE — Aledo (Texas) Class of 2022 three-star tight end Jason Llewellyn has cut his long list of over 20 offers down to 15 schools.

Llewellyn, 6-5, 240, announced the list on Twitter Thursday afternoon.

My recruitment is still 100% open but here are my top schools at this time! @VisualsWinning pic.twitter.com/Mkw5ROyax5 — Jason Llewellyn (@JasonLlew89) February 18, 2021

Llewellyn has Arkansas, TCU, Auburn, Colorado, Utah, Oklahoma State, Texas, Minnesota, Michigan State, Indiana, Baylor, Texas Tech, Michigan, Oklahoma and Ole Miss. Arkansas offered him on Jan. 16 and he is being recruited by Cody Kennedy.

As a junior, Llewellyn caught 28 passes for 453 yards and five touchdowns. He helped lead Aledo to the Class 5A D2 state championship with a 56-21 win over Crosby on Jan. 15 in AT&T Stadium. Llewellyn and the Bearcats lost in Week 3 27-17 to Cedar Hill and then finished with a 13-1 mark.

