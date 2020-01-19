Allen Horace Impressed With Second Visit to Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — Crockett (Texas) three-star tight end Allen Horace has completed his second official visit to Arkansas.

Horace, 6-4, 250, took an official visit to Arkansas April 12-14 and then committed following the vist. However, when Chad Morris was fired Horace opted to reopen his recruiting.

He took another official visit to Arkansas this weekend. He compared the two visits.

“It went a lot smoother than last time, everything was more well put together,” Horace said Sunday. “The coaches were nice, I like coach (Sam) Pittman, he’s a pretty cool guy. Coach (Jon) Cooper is a nice guy, he’s pretty cool.”

Arkansas’ only scholarship tight ends are redshirt freshman Hudson Henry and senior Blake Kern. So obviously tight end is a need in this class.

“Yeah, they told me that, I was amazed,” Horace said. “For me, that’s a good thing. I want to come make an impact early.”

He will visit UTSA next weekend and then finish up at Ole Miss Jan. 31-Feb. 2. He has a timeline for making a decision.

“I’ll decide after I take my other visits,” Horace said. “You know, you don’t know what the best place is until you go and check out other places.”

Did you have enough time here this weekend to get to know the coaches well enough to feel comfortable with them?

“Definitely,” Horace said. “They showed a lot of character.”

His player host was one of Arkansas’ top weapons on offense.

“Trey Knox hosted me, that’s my guy,” Horace said.

Horace was one of the 13 official visitors to Arkansas.

“I knew a few of them already, they’re pretty good,” Horace said.

Horace and the recruits got to go watch Arkansas take on Kentucky in basketball before a packed house.

“It was nutty, it was different,” Horace said.

After he completes his three official visits, Horace talked about what will be the most important factor in his decision.

“Real people, I want coaches who are some real people,” Horace said.

As a senior, Horace caught 35 passes for 552 yards and seven touchdowns.



