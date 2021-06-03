Allie Green Preparing For Official Visits in Search of New School

FAYETTEVILLE — University of Tulsa transfer cornerback Allie Green will begin his search for a new school this weekend when he visits Texas Tech with Arkansas up next on the schedule.

Green, 6-3, 206, will have one year of eligibility remaining at his new school. He has offers from Hawaii and Louisiana Tech in addition to the Red Raiders and Hogs. Green talked about what the offer from Arkansas means to him.

“I definitely have a lot of interest in them,” Green said. “That means a lot to me because I always wanted to play in the SEC. That’s the only SEC offer I have and I also played against Arkansas before so it definitely means a lot to me.”

Green and his Tulsa teammates played against Arkansas on Oct. 20, 2018, in Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The Hogs defeated Tulsa 23-0 that day, but Green had a good game with seven tackles.

“I think I will be coming up there next weekend, not this one, but next weekend,” Green said. “I’m trying to get it official.”

Green will begin his official visit to Texas Tech on Friday. Green talked about what he’s looking for in a college.

“I’m looking for NFL preparation,” Green said. “Just a place I can be comfortable, play football and get my degree.”

Three wide receivers from the SEC were selected in the first 10 picks in the 2021 NFL Draft. Green was asked if he would like the challenge of playing against that type of competition?

“I don’t think that it would be a challenge, but I definitely think it would be a better stage,” Green said. “Not like a challenge though, but bigger and better stage. Quote, unquote better athletes.”

Green is from Austin (Texas) LBJ and talked about what he knows about Arkansas.

“I don’t know much about Arkansas,” Green said. “I have been to the school. I have been in Fayetteville one time for a weekend, but I don’t know much. I’m anxious to find out more.”

In the offseason, Sam Pittman hired Jermial Ashley from Tulsa to coach the defensive line.

“I know him,” Green said. “He is a good guy and a great coach. He coached the D-line at Tulsa.”

At Tulsa in 2020 in nine games Green had 28 tackles, including 24 solo, two for loss, an interception, one pass breakup and recovered a fumble. In 2019, Green played in 12 games with 11 starts. He finished with 45 tackles, two for loss, four pass breakups and a fumble recovery. In 2018, he saw action in 11 games and started six of them. He added 36 tackles, including 23 solo and broke up three passes. As a true freshman in 2017, Green saw action in 11 games. He had seven tackles and broke up three passes.