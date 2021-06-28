Andrew Chamblee Remains Solid to Hogs, Enjoyed Official Visit

By Otis Kirk

FAYETTEVILLE — Maumelle Class of 2022 four-star offensive tackle Andrew Chamblee took his official visit to Arkansas over the weekend and left impressed.

Chamblee, 6-7, 300, is the state’s top recruit according to ESPN. Following his visit on Sunday, Chamblee talked about how it went for him.

“It was great,” Chamblee said. “Love the environment, love the people around here. The Catfish Hole where we ate for dinner two nights ago was off the chain. The fan love out here is crazy, so it’s been great.”

His host for the visit was another talented offensive lineman who signed with the Hogs this past December and is a freshman now.

“Terry Wells, that’s my boy,” Chamblee said.

Prior to his visit to Arkansas, Chamblee took official visits to Miami and Oklahoma State. He talked about the trip to Miami.

“It went well, they showed me a lot of love out there,” Chamblee said. “I mean they’re in really high demand for tackles so I knew I’d be getting a lot of love.”

Chamblee remains a solid pledge to the Hogs. The Hogs added his teammate at Maumelle, defensive lineman Nico Davillier, on Sunday night.

Chamblee likes the job that Sam Pittman has done after taking over as head coach of the Razorbacks.

“It’s been excellent,” Chamblee said. “I can’t wait to see what they do this year, hopefully they can really show out, and show all this hard work they’ve been putting in.”

Chamblee has a grade of 81 with ESPN, No. 229 in the Top 300, No. 25 offensive tackle nationally and the No. 98 recruit in the region.