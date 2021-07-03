Anthony Brown Releases Top 5 as Decision Date Draws Nearer

By Otis Kirk

FAYETTEVILLE — Milan (Tenn.) three-star athlete Anthony Brown has released his Top 5 schools.

Brown, 6-2, 190, announced the five on Twitter Saturday.

The schools making the cut are Arkansas, Indiana, Tennessee, Wisconsin and Illinois. He has taken official visits to Arkansas (June 4-6), Indiana and Memphis. He holds 35 scholarship offers.

He has a decision coming very soon with Arkansas deemed the favorite.

“I’m going to commit on July 29,” Brown said.

