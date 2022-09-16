FAYETTEVILLE — The Class of 2024 in Arkansas has seen the Razorbacks already gain one commitment and extend other offers.

With that said, here is a closer look at each prospect in 2024 who has been offered by the Hogs. Benton running back Braylen Russell, 6-2, 230, committed to Arkansas on Nov. 6, 2021. At Hot Springs Lakeside in 2021, Russell rushed 141 times for 823 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also caught 24 passes for 382 yards and three touchdowns. In the Salt Bowl, Russell rushed 12 times for 52 yards and a touchdown. In addition to the Hogs, Russell has offers from Tennessee and Ole Miss. He is rated four stars. Benton is 1-1 on the season.

At Mills High School, four-star defensive lineman Charlie Collins, 6-5, 265, has helped his new school to a 3-0 start. He was at Pine Bluff last season where he had 57 tackles, 12 for loss, six sacks and a fumble recovery. In the three games for Mills, Collins has 31 tackles, 14 solo, 12 for loss, three sacks, an interception and one fumble recovery.

Collins holds offers from Arkansas, Alabama, UCA, Southern, Texas A&M, SMU, Penn State, Ole Miss, Missouri, Michigan State, Miami, Maryland, Marshall, LSU, Grambling State, Georgia, Colorado and Arkansas State.

Lindsey, 6-5, 270, has helped Bryant out to a 2-0 start this season. In 2021, Lindsey had 44 tackles, four for loss, seven sacks, 19 quarterback hurries and a pass breakup. Lindsey holds offers from Arkansas, Arkansas State, Colorado, Georgia, Houston, Memphis, Missouri, Notre Dame, TCU, Texas A&M and Texas Tech. He is rated a three-star recruit.

Little Rock Christian four-star quarterback Walker White, 6-3, 230, has his team off to a 2-1 start. In 2021, White completed 129 of 238 passes for 2,010 yards, 23 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He rushed 92 times for 487 yards and five touchdowns. In three games thus far in 2022, White has completed 42 of 75 passes for 503 yards, nine touchdowns and one interception. White has rushed 19 times for 124 yards and three touchdowns.

White holds offers from Arkansas, Florida, Kansas State, UCA, Louisville, LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, TCU, Tulsa, Virginia, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

Huff, 6-3, 225, has helped Valley View off to a 2-1 start. In three games, Huff has 22 tackles, five solo, two for loss, a pass breakup and one fumble recovery. In 2021, Huff had 72 tackles, 35 solo, nine for loss, two sacks, three quarterback hurries, three interceptions, trio of pass breakups, two forced fumbles, a pair of recovered ones, couple of touchdowns and a safety. He has offers from Arkansas, Missouri, Arkansas State and Memphis. He said Thursday night he will likely make a decision after the season or at end of year. He is rated a three-star recruit.