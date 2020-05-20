Arkansas Added Two Pairs of Teammates in Class of 2020, All Four Own Amazing Stats

FAYETTEVILLE — The University of Arkansas added a pair of recruits from both Shiloh Christian and Joe T. Robinson in the Class of 2020.

The Razorbacks signed Robinson linebacker JT Towers, 6-4, 210, and added the team’s other linebacker Chandler McIntosh, 6-2, 225, as a preferred walk-on. Arkansas also was able to get the Shiloh Christian pair of wide receivers Truitt Tollett, 6-2, 179, and Beau Cason, 6-4, 205, as preferred walk ons.

All four of the recruits put up amazing stats at their schools. When one combines what the two did at their schools it’s almost mind-boggling.

For instance, Towers and McIntosh combined for 384 tackles including 204 unassisted, in 2019. Tollett and Cason combined to catch 185 passes. All four recruits were on display Friday, Dec. 13, in Little Rock’s War Memorial Stadium when the Senators beat the Saints 56-28 for the Class 4A state championship. Each team finished 14-1 on the season.

Towers finished the season with 171 tackles, 105 solo, 47 for loss, 11 sacks and forced five fumbles. It was his first season at Robinson. McIntosh added 213 tackles, best in state, 94 solo, four for loss, 12 sacks, one interception, five pass breakups, five forced fumbles and recovered two.

Tollett caught 134 passes for 2,046 yards and 30 touchdowns. He also rushed six times for 11 yards a couple more touchdowns. The 30 receiving touchdowns is a state record. Cason caught 51 passes for 722 yards and nine touchdowns.

The four come from two of the winningest programs in the entire state. It also helps prove Sam Pittman’s philosophy that it’s important to keep in-state prospects at home. Adding three of these four as a preferred walk-on was very good recruiting by the staff at Arkansas. Towers didn’t have an offer from the previous staff and was given one by Pittman, Rion Rhoades and the UA coaches.