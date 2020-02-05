Arkansas Adds Another PWO Linebacker Chandler McIntosh

FAYETTEVILLE — Joe T. Robinson Class of 2020 linebacker Chandler McIntosh has been offered and accepted a preferred walk-on offer from Arkansas.

McIntosh, 6-1, 225, made the announcement on Twitter Wednesday.

After Praying and Talking To My Family, I’m Very Blessed & Excited To Announce That I’m Committed To The University of Arkansas.🐗#WPS pic.twitter.com/linSyChpKS — Chandler McIntosh (@chanmcintosh3) February 5, 2020

McIntosh led the state in tackles in 2019 with 213, including 94 solo, including 47 for loss. He also had 12 sacks, one interception, five pass breakups, five forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries returning one for a touchdown. On offense, he rushed three times for five yards and two touchdowns. He also caught two passes for 18 yards and a touchdown.

He took an official visit to Arkansas this past weekend and made his decision then before waiting until today to announce it.

“I loved it from the moment I got here,” McIntosh said. “I felt the atmosphere and felt the coaches love. It’s definitely a place you want to be.”

McIntosh could have signed with Memphis, but the draw of Arkansas was just too much to turn down.

“When you grow up here all you see is Arkansas and Arkansas,” McIntosh said. “We don’t have a famous sports team so this is like our professional team, NFL team. With me being from Arkansas I just want to be a Hog. I feel like the new coaching staff will be turning the program around.”

Joe T. Robinson defensive coordinator Brian Maupin is pleased to have coached McIntosh.

“One of the most productive players in state history,” Maupin said. “A true nose for the ball extremely savvy and physical. An absolute playmaker who made some huge plays in the state championship.

“A lot can be made of stats and how they are calculated but his numbers are astonishing and were validated in the championship. I didn’t keep stats the state did and he had 16 tackles a sack and a pick. The kind of young man I pray my sons emulate. Can’t think of a more deserving young man in this state.”

Maupin continued to heap praise on McIntosh.

“As a prospect he has off the charts instincts and nose for the ball,” Maupin said. “Played his best ball in the biggest games. Long arms and room to grow. Extremely physical.”

McIntosh talked about how he compiled such outstanding stats.

“It sounds kind of cliche, but honestly God because I came from Parkview and finished the year with 91 tackles,” McIntosh said. “So to get 213 is just big leap. I feel like the coaching staff definitely help me being fundamentally sound to be able to read plays and be able to dissect the offense.”

He chose Arkansas over scholarship offers from Lamar, Northeastern State and Austin Peay. McIntosh helped the Senators to the Class 4A state championship and record of 14-1. His teammate, linebacker JT Towers, 6-4, 210, will sign with Arkansas on Feb. 5.

Arkansas also has added Cabot kicker Rhett Thurman, 6-1, 170, and Little Rock Christian linebacker Jackson Woodard, 6-3, 200, as PWO commitments. The Hogs have also offered Watson Chapel wide receiver-defensive back Kevin Compton Jr., 6-2, 175. He will visit Jan. 31-Feb. 2 and expected to announce his decision at that time.